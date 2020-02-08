Listen Live Sports

N. Iowa 83, Drake 73

DRAKE (16-9)

Robbins 8-16 1-2 17, Jackson 2-5 0-0 6, A.Murphy 6-10 1-1 15, Penn 5-9 2-4 12, Wilkins 5-13 2-2 16, Sturtz 1-1 0-0 2, Thomas 1-2 0-0 3, Pilipovic 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 6-9 73.

N. IOWA (21-3)

Phyfe 3-5 2-4 8, Berhow 4-8 7-8 18, Brown 2-8 3-5 7, Green 12-21 4-4 34, Haldeman 3-3 4-4 12, Pickford 1-1 0-1 2, Dahl 1-4 0-0 2, Kimmons 0-2 0-0 0, Carter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 20-26 83.

Halftime_Drake 39-35. 3-Point Goals_Drake 9-22 (Wilkins 4-8, Jackson 2-4, A.Murphy 2-4, Thomas 1-1, Pilipovic 0-1, Penn 0-2, Robbins 0-2), N. Iowa 11-19 (Green 6-9, Berhow 3-4, Haldeman 2-2, Kimmons 0-1, Brown 0-3). Rebounds_Drake 23 (A.Murphy 7), N. Iowa 31 (Dahl 6). Assists_Drake 16 (Penn 8), N. Iowa 8 (Green 3). Total Fouls_Drake 20, N. Iowa 10. A_6,497 (6,650).

