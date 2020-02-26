Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

N. Iowa 84, Evansville 64

February 26, 2020 10:13 pm
 
< a min read
      

EVANSVILLE (9-21)

Kuhlman 5-10 0-0 13, Williams 2-6 0-0 5, Cunliffe 3-9 2-2 9, Newton 6-10 1-1 13, Riley 2-6 3-4 8, Givance 1-4 2-2 4, Frederking 0-0 0-0 0, Labinowicz 2-3 3-3 7, Hall 1-3 0-0 2, Bobe 0-0 0-0 0, Ilegomah 0-1 0-0 0, Straub 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 23-53 11-12 64.

N. IOWA (24-5)

Phyfe 5-6 0-0 10, Berhow 7-11 0-0 16, Brown 4-7 2-2 12, Green 8-13 4-5 21, Haldeman 3-5 0-0 7, Carter 4-6 1-1 11, Kimmons 0-1 0-0 0, Pickford 0-0 4-6 4, Dahl 0-0 0-0 0, Conrey 1-1 0-0 3, McDonnell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-51 11-14 84.

Halftime_N. Iowa 46-33. 3-Point Goals_Evansville 7-18 (Kuhlman 3-5, Straub 1-1, Riley 1-2, Williams 1-2, Cunliffe 1-4, Givance 0-1, Newton 0-1, Hall 0-2), N. Iowa 9-19 (Brown 2-2, Berhow 2-4, Carter 2-4, Conrey 1-1, Haldeman 1-3, Green 1-4, McDonnell 0-1). Rebounds_Evansville 17 (Newton 5), N. Iowa 26 (Berhow 7). Assists_Evansville 14 (Kuhlman, Williams 4), N. Iowa 13 (Brown 3). Total Fouls_Evansville 12, N. Iowa 11. A_4,934 (6,650).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound