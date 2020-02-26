N. Iowa 84, Evansville 64

EVANSVILLE (9-21)

Kuhlman 5-10 0-0 13, Williams 2-6 0-0 5, Cunliffe 3-9 2-2 9, Newton 6-10 1-1 13, Riley 2-6 3-4 8, Givance 1-4 2-2 4, Frederking 0-0 0-0 0, Labinowicz 2-3 3-3 7, Hall 1-3 0-0 2, Bobe 0-0 0-0 0, Ilegomah 0-1 0-0 0, Straub 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 23-53 11-12 64.

N. IOWA (24-5)

Phyfe 5-6 0-0 10, Berhow 7-11 0-0 16, Brown 4-7 2-2 12, Green 8-13 4-5 21, Haldeman 3-5 0-0 7, Carter 4-6 1-1 11, Kimmons 0-1 0-0 0, Pickford 0-0 4-6 4, Dahl 0-0 0-0 0, Conrey 1-1 0-0 3, McDonnell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-51 11-14 84.

Halftime_N. Iowa 46-33. 3-Point Goals_Evansville 7-18 (Kuhlman 3-5, Straub 1-1, Riley 1-2, Williams 1-2, Cunliffe 1-4, Givance 0-1, Newton 0-1, Hall 0-2), N. Iowa 9-19 (Brown 2-2, Berhow 2-4, Carter 2-4, Conrey 1-1, Haldeman 1-3, Green 1-4, McDonnell 0-1). Rebounds_Evansville 17 (Newton 5), N. Iowa 26 (Berhow 7). Assists_Evansville 14 (Kuhlman, Williams 4), N. Iowa 13 (Brown 3). Total Fouls_Evansville 12, N. Iowa 11. A_4,934 (6,650).

