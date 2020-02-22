N. Kentucky 61, Youngstown St. 59

N. KENTUCKY (21-8)

Adheke 0-1 0-0 0, Walton 7-14 4-6 20, Faulkner 1-4 0-0 2, Sharpe 4-9 2-2 12, Tate 8-13 2-3 18, Langdon 0-1 0-0 0, Nelson 3-4 0-1 6, Djoko 1-2 1-2 3, Harris 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 9-14 61.

YOUNGSTOWN ST. (16-13)

Bohannon 4-7 5-7 13, Cathcart 5-13 0-0 14, Covington 3-8 2-2 8, Morgan 3-11 0-0 8, Quisenberry 2-13 4-4 9, Simmons 2-4 0-0 5, Akuchie 0-1 2-2 2, Hamperian 0-1 0-0 0, Bentley 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 13-15 59.

Halftime_N. Kentucky 34-20. 3-Point Goals_N. Kentucky 4-14 (Sharpe 2-4, Walton 2-4, Langdon 0-1, Tate 0-1, Faulkner 0-2, Harris 0-2), Youngstown St. 8-25 (Cathcart 4-8, Morgan 2-6, Simmons 1-2, Quisenberry 1-7, Covington 0-2). Rebounds_N. Kentucky 31 (Faulkner 8), Youngstown St. 33 (Bohannon 9). Assists_N. Kentucky 8 (Tate 2), Youngstown St. 13 (Bohannon, Quisenberry 5). Total Fouls_N. Kentucky 17, Youngstown St. 16.

