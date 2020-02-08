N. Kentucky 84, Detroit 65

DETROIT (6-19)

Miller 5-9 1-1 11, Brandon 2-3 1-4 5, Calipari 2-6 2-3 8, Davis 4-12 0-2 10, Rose 5-9 10-10 21, Isiani 3-5 1-3 8, Hofman 0-2 2-2 2, Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Legrand 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-47 17-25 65.

N. KENTUCKY (18-7)

Adheke 0-3 0-0 0, Walton 2-5 1-2 6, Faulkner 6-15 3-6 16, Sharpe 4-11 6-6 17, Tate 9-13 5-6 24, Nelson 2-4 2-4 6, Mocaby 2-5 2-2 8, Djoko 1-1 1-1 3, Harris 1-3 0-0 2, Cobbs 0-0 0-2 0, Wassler 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 28-62 20-29 84.

Halftime_N. Kentucky 41-35. 3-Point Goals_Detroit 6-20 (Calipari 2-6, Davis 2-8, Isiani 1-2, Rose 1-3, Hofman 0-1), N. Kentucky 8-22 (Sharpe 3-8, Mocaby 2-5, Tate 1-1, Walton 1-3, Faulkner 1-4, Harris 0-1). Rebounds_Detroit 28 (Brandon 14), N. Kentucky 34 (Nelson 13). Assists_Detroit 9 (Davis, Rose 3), N. Kentucky 15 (Tate 6). Total Fouls_Detroit 17, N. Kentucky 19. A_6,231 (9,400).

