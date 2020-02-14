Listen Live Sports

NASCAR – Daytona 500 Lineup

February 14, 2020 12:31 am
 
Thursday’s qualifying; race Sunday
At Daytona International Speedway
Daytona, Fla.
Lap length: 2.5 miles

(Car number in parentheses)

Row 1

(47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet

(88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

Row 2

(22) Joey Logano, Ford

(24) William Byron, Chevrolet

Row 3

(10) Aric Almirola, Ford

(48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet

Row 4

(6) Ryan Newman, Ford

(42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

Row 5

(2) Brad Keselowski, Ford

(4) Kevin Harvick, Ford

Row 6

(43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet

(41) Cole Custer, Ford

Row 7

(3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

(20) Erik Jones, Toyota

Row 8

(19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota

(21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford

Row 9

(95) Christopher Bell, Toyota

(1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet

Row 10

(17) Chris Buescher, Ford

(77) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

Row 11

(11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

(8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet

Row 12

(38) John Hunter, Ford

(13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet

Row 13

(9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

(34) Michael McDowell, Ford

Row 14

(12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

(18) Kyle Busch, Toyota

Row 15

(14) Clint Bowyer, Ford

(36) David Ragan, Ford

Row 16

(37) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet

(66) Timmy Hill, Ford

Row 17

(16) Justin Haley, Chevrolet

(15) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet

Row 18

(00) Quin Houff, Chevrolet

(32) Corey LaJoie, Ford

Row 19

(51) Joey Gase, Chevrolet

(52) BJ McLeod, Ford

Row 20

(62) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet

(27) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet

