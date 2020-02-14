NASCAR – Daytona 500 Lineup

|Thursday’s qualifying; race Sunday
|At Daytona International Speedway
|Daytona, Fla.
|Lap length: 2.5 miles
(Car number in parentheses)
(47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet
(88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet
(22) Joey Logano, Ford
(24) William Byron, Chevrolet
(10) Aric Almirola, Ford
(48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet
(6) Ryan Newman, Ford
(42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet
(2) Brad Keselowski, Ford
(4) Kevin Harvick, Ford
(43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet
(41) Cole Custer, Ford
(3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet
(20) Erik Jones, Toyota
(19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota
(21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford
(95) Christopher Bell, Toyota
(1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet
(17) Chris Buescher, Ford
(77) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet
(11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota
(8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet
(38) John Hunter, Ford
(13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet
(9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet
(34) Michael McDowell, Ford
(12) Ryan Blaney, Ford
(18) Kyle Busch, Toyota
(14) Clint Bowyer, Ford
(36) David Ragan, Ford
(37) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet
(66) Timmy Hill, Ford
(16) Justin Haley, Chevrolet
(15) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet
(00) Quin Houff, Chevrolet
(32) Corey LaJoie, Ford
(51) Joey Gase, Chevrolet
(52) BJ McLeod, Ford
(62) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet
(27) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet
