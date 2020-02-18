Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Points Leaders

February 18, 2020 1:26 am
 
< a min read
      

Through Feb. 17

1. Denny Hamlin, 50.

2. Ryan Blaney, 43.

3. Kevin Harvick, 39.

Advertisement

4. Chris Buescher, 38.

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how NGA has a better understanding of where cloud services fit in its IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

5. Ryan Newman, 36.

6. Kyle Larson, 35.

7. Chase Elliott, 34.

8. David Ragan, 33.

9. Aric Almirola, 32.

10. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 32.

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

11. Clint Bowyer, 31.

12. Austin Dillon, 30.

13. Joey Logano, 30.

14. Corey Lajoie, 29.

15. Bubba Wallace, 28.

16. John H. Nemechek, 26.

17. Matt DiBenedetto, 25.

18. Erik Jones, 24.

19. Michael McDowell, 23.

20. Jimmie Johnson, 22.

21. Alex Bowman, 22.

22. Brennan Poole, 21.

23. Christopher Bell, 18.

24. Martin Truex Jr, 16.

25. Kyle Busch, 12.

26. William Byron, 11.

27. Tyler Reddick, 10.

28. Brad Keselowski, 8.

29. Ty Dillon, 8.

30. Ryan Preece, 8.

31. Cole Custer, 7.

32. Kurt Busch, 7.

33. Reed Sorenson, 6.

34. Quin Houff, 1.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
2|19 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
2|19 Unified Data Analytics Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Oliver Tony Henry Jr. shattered color barriers in USCG

Today in History

1942: FDR orders Japanese Americans to internment camps