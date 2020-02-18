NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Points Leaders

Through Feb. 17
1. Denny Hamlin, 50.
2. Ryan Blaney, 43.
3. Kevin Harvick, 39.
4. Chris Buescher, 38.
5. Ryan Newman, 36.
6. Kyle Larson, 35.
7. Chase Elliott, 34.
8. David Ragan, 33.
9. Aric Almirola, 32.
10. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 32.
11. Clint Bowyer, 31.
12. Austin Dillon, 30.
13. Joey Logano, 30.
14. Corey Lajoie, 29.
15. Bubba Wallace, 28.
16. John H. Nemechek, 26.
17. Matt DiBenedetto, 25.
18. Erik Jones, 24.
19. Michael McDowell, 23.
20. Jimmie Johnson, 22.
21. Alex Bowman, 22.
22. Brennan Poole, 21.
23. Christopher Bell, 18.
24. Martin Truex Jr, 16.
25. Kyle Busch, 12.
26. William Byron, 11.
27. Tyler Reddick, 10.
28. Brad Keselowski, 8.
29. Ty Dillon, 8.
30. Ryan Preece, 8.
31. Cole Custer, 7.
32. Kurt Busch, 7.
33. Reed Sorenson, 6.
34. Quin Houff, 1.
