NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Schedule-Winners

Feb. 9 — x-Busch Clash at DAYTONA (Erik Jones)
Feb. 13 — x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at DAYTONA (Joey Logano)
Feb. 13 — x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at DAYTONA (William Byron)
Feb. 16 — DAYTONA 500, Daytona Beach, Fla.
Feb. 23 — Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, Las Vegas, Nev.
March 1 — Auto Club 400, Fontana, Calif.
March 8 — Fanshield 500, Avondale, Ariz.
March 15 — Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Hampton, Ga.
March 22 — Dixie Vodka 400, Homestead, Fla.
March 29 — O’Reilly Auto Parts 500, Fort Worth, Texas
April 5 — Food City 500, Bristol, Tenn.
April 19 — Toyota Owners 400, Richmond, Va.
April 26 — GEICO 500, Talladega, Ala.
May 3 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover, Dover, Del.
May 9 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Martinsville, Martinsville, Va.
May 16 — x-NASCAR Open, Concord, N.C.
May 16 — x-NASCAR All-Star Race, Concord, N.C.
May 24 — Coca-Cola 600, Concord, N.C.
May 31 — Kansas 400, Kansas City, Kan.
June 7 — FireKeepers Casino 400, Brooklyn, Mich.
June 14 — Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma, Calif.
June 21 — Chicagoland 400, Joliet, Ill.
June 27 — Kids Free 325, Long Pond, Pa.
June 28 — Worry-Free Weather Guarantee 350, Long Pond, Pa.
July 5 — Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered By Florida Georgia Line, Speedway, Ind.
July 11 — Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart, Sparta, Ky.
July 19 — Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, Loudon, N.H.
Aug. 9 — Consumers Energy 400, Brooklyn, Mich.
Aug. 16 — Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
Aug. 23 — Drydene 400, Dover, Del.
Aug. 29 — Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona Beach, Fla.
Sept. 6 — Southern 500, Darlington, S.C.
Sept. 12 — Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond, Va.
Sept. 19 — Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Bristol, Tenn.
Sept. 27 — South Point 400, Las Vegas, Nev.
Oct. 4 — Alabama 500, Talladega, Ala.
Oct. 11 — Bank of America ROVAL 400, Concord, N.C.
Oct. 18 — Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City, Kan.
Oct. 25 — Texas 500, Fort Worth, Texas
Nov. 1 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Martinsville, Martinsville, Va.
Nov. 8 — NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Avondale, Ariz.
x-non-points race
