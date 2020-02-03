Listen Live Sports

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Winners

February 3, 2020
 
Through Feb. 2

1. Martin Truex Jr, 7.

2. Denny Hamlin, 6.

3. Kyle Busch, 5.

4. Kevin Harvick, 4.

5. Chase Elliott, 3.

5. Brad Keselowski, 3.

7. Joey Logano, 2.

8. Ryan Blaney, 1.

8. Alex Bowman, 1.

8. Kurt Busch, 1.

8. Justin Haley, 1.

8. Erik Jones, 1.

8. Kyle Larson, 1.

