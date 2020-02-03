NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Winners

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Through Feb. 2
1. Martin Truex Jr, 7.
2. Denny Hamlin, 6.
3. Kyle Busch, 5.
4. Kevin Harvick, 4.
5. Chase Elliott, 3.
5. Brad Keselowski, 3.
7. Joey Logano, 2.
8. Ryan Blaney, 1.
8. Alex Bowman, 1.
8. Kurt Busch, 1.
8. Justin Haley, 1.
8. Erik Jones, 1.
8. Kyle Larson, 1.
