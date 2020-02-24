NASCAR-Xfinity Boyd Gaming 300 Results

Monday

At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas, Nev.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 200 laps, 58 points.

2. (6) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200, 52.

3. (32) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 200, 38.

4. (7) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 200, 36.

5. (3) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 200, 42.

6. (9) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 200, 40.

7. (8) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 200, 42.

8. (4) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200, 45.

9. (12) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 200, 32.

10. (25) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 200, 41.

11. (19) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 200, 26.

12. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 199, 27.

13. (20) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 199, 24.

14. (22) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 199, 23.

15. (13) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 199, 0.

16. (1) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 199, 22.

17. (18) Ray Black Jr, Chevrolet, 199, 20.

18. (23) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 198, 19.

19. (14) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 198, 18.

20. (15) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, 198, 17.

21. (34) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 198, 16.

22. (5) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 197, 15.

23. (17) Robby Lyons, Chevrolet, 197, 14.

24. (21) David Starr, Chevrolet, 196, 13.

25. (26) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 196, 12.

26. (29) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 195, 0.

27. (31) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, 193, 0.

28. (27) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 192, 9.

29. (28) Mason Massey, Chevrolet, 190, 8.

30. (33) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 190, 7.

31. (16) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, reargear, 178, 6.

32. (35) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, engine, 144, 5.

33. (24) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, ignition, 132, 4.

34. (30) Stephen Leicht, Toyota, suspension, 101, 3.

35. (10) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, suspension, 34, 2.

36. (36) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, vibration, 31, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 128.705 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 19 minutes, 44 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 2.874 seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 28 laps.

Lead Changes: 17 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: M.Snider 0; C.Briscoe 1-2; J.Allgaier 3-19; A.Cindric 20; R.Sieg 21; C.Briscoe 22-46; A.Cindric 47; J.Graf 48-51; C.Briscoe 52-76; J.Allgaier 77-91; A.Cindric 92; J.Allgaier 93-123; A.Cindric 124-143; C.Briscoe 144; N.Gragson 145-146; R.Black 147-148; A.Cindric 149-164; C.Briscoe 165-200

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Briscoe, 5 times for 89 laps; J.Allgaier, 3 times for 63 laps; A.Cindric, 5 times for 39 laps; J.Graf, 1 time for 4 laps; N.Gragson, 1 time for 2 laps; R.Black, 1 time for 2 laps; R.Sieg, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: C.Briscoe, 1; N.Gragson, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Briscoe, 92; 2. N.Gragson, 85; 3. H.Burton, 80; 4. M.Annett, 77; 5. B.Jones, 76; 6. A.Cindric, 75; 7. R.Sieg, 73; 8. J.Haley, 73; 9. J.Allgaier, 70; 10. B.Brown, 61; 11. R.Chastain, 60; 12. R.Black, 49; 13. A.Labbe, 48; 14. J.Little, 41; 15. J.Yeley, 40; 16. R.Herbst, 37.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.