Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

NASCAR Xfinity NASCAR Racing Experience 300 Lineup

February 15, 2020 1:23 pm
 
< a min read
      
After Saturday qualifying; race Saturday
At Daytona International Speedway
Daytona Beach, Fla.
Lap length: 2.5 miles
Car number in parentheses

1. (21) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 188.430 mph.

2. (1) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 188.218.

3. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 188.092.

4. (8) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 187.825.

Advertisement

5. (08) Joe Graf Jr., Chevrolet, 187.790.

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

6. (19) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 187.750.

7. (18) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 187.574.

8. (20) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 187.559.

9. (39) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 187.418.

10. (98) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 187.375.

11. (68) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 187.227.

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

12. (9) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 187.192.

13. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 186.695.

14. (90) Caesar Bacarella, Chevrolet, 186.559.

15. (22) Austin Cindric, Ford, 185.808.

16. (07) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 185.805.

17. (92) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 185.774.

18. (4) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 185.468.

19. (36) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 185.227.

20. (15) Robby Lyons II, Chevrolet, 185.193.

21. (93) CJ McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 185.189.

22. (0) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 184.839.

23. (38) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, 184.786.

24. (02) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 184.748.

25. (78) Vinnie Miller, Toyota, 184.324.

26. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 184.294.

27. (25) Chris Cockrum, Chevrolet, 184.287.

28. (61) Austin Hill, Toyota, 184.098.

29. (51) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 184.068.

30. (5) Matt Mills, Toyota, 183.688.

31. (6) David Starr, Chevrolet, 183.610.

32. (99) Josh Bilicki, Toyota, owner points.

33. (52) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, owner points.

34. (74) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, owner points.

35. (10) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, owner points.

36. (47) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, no speed.

Failed to qualify

37. (26) Colin Garrett, Toyota, 183.572.

38. (44) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 183.318.

39. (13) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 183.240.

40. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 176.080.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VP disembarks Air Force Two at Charleston Air Force Base

Today in History

1801: Thomas Jefferson elected third president of United States