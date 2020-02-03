Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

NASCAR Xfinity Points Leaders

February 3, 2020 2:00 pm
 
< a min read
      

Through Feb. 2

1. Tyler Reddick, 4040 (6).

2. Cole Custer, 4035 (7).

3. Christopher Bell, 4032 (8).

Advertisement

4. Justin Allgaier, 4023 (1).

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

5. Chase Briscoe, 2302 (1).

6. Austin Cindric, 2294 (2).

7. John H. Nemechek, 2253 (0).

8. Noah Gragson, 2246 (0).

9. Michael Annett, 2239 (1).

10. Brandon Jones, 2207 (1).

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

11. Ryan Sieg, 2171 (0).

12. Justin Haley, 2155 (0).

13. Gray Gaulding, 713 (0).

14. Jeremy Clements, 699 (0).

15. Brandon Brown, 574 (0).

16. Ray Black Jr, 547 (0).

17. Josh Williams, 527 (0).

18. Stephen Leicht, 449 (0).

19. Garrett Smithley, 443 (0).

20. BJ McLeod, 425 (0).

21. Matt Mills, 372 (0).

22. David Starr, 364 (0).

23. Vinnie Miller, 358 (0).

24. Joey Gase, 339 (0).

25. Zane Smith, 322 (0).

26. Chad Finchum, 250 (0).

27. Timmy Hill, 242 (0).

28. Tommy Joe Martins, 206 (0).

29. Jeb Burton, 201 (0).

30. Alex Labbe, 195 (0).

31. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 187 (0).

32. Landon Cassill, 175 (0).

33. Ryan Truex, 169 (0).

34. Shane Lee, 133 (0).

35. Ronnie Bassett Jr, 131 (0).

36. Mike Harmon, 129 (0).

37. Kaz Grala, 120 (0).

38. Stefan Parsons, 106 (0).

39. AJ Allmendinger, 105 (1).

40. Dillon Bassett, 102 (0).

41. Jeff Green, 85 (0).

42. Tyler Matthews, 83 (0).

43. Will Rodgers, 58 (0).

44. Joe Graf Jr, 55 (0).

45. Cj McLaughlin, 55 (0).

46. Elliott Sadler, 52 (0).

47. Chris Cockrum, 51 (0).

48. Ryan Vargas, 50 (0).

49. Regan Smith, 48 (0).

50. Cody Ware, 45 (0).

51. Ryan Repko, 45 (0).

52. Dale Earnhardt Jr, 41 (0).

53. Ja Junior Avila, 35 (0).

54. Kyle Weatherman, 35 (0).

55. Lawson Aschenbach, 35 (0).

56. Scott Heckert, 34 (0).

57. Jack Hawksworth, 32 (0).

58. JJ Yeley, 30 (0).

59. Ryan Ellis, 30 (0).

60. Stan Mullis, 29 (0).

61. Morgan Shepherd, 29 (0).

62. Colin Garrett, 27 (0).

63. Max Tullman, 27 (0).

64. John Jackson, 27 (0).

65. Nicolas Hammann, 22 (0).

66. Scott Lagasse Jr, 22 (0).

67. Caesar Bacarella, 17 (0).

68. Bobby Earnhardt, 16 (0).

69. Loris Hezemans, 15 (0).

70. Patrick Gallagher, 14 (0).

71. Donald Theetge, 13 (0).

72. Hermie Sadler, 13 (0).

73. Preston Pardus, 11 (0).

74. Carl Long, 10 (0).

75. Mason Diaz, 9 (0).

76. Dexter Bean, 7 (0).

77. Dick Karth, 7 (0).

78. Aaron Quine, 7 (0).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|5 Populism and Political Economy: Looking...
2|5 Washington D.C./Tysons, VA - Security...
2|6 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

K-9 explosive detective team trains to remain calm

Today in History

1861: Six southern states form the Confederacy