Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

NASCAR Xfinity Points Leaders

February 17, 2020 2:00 pm
 
< a min read
      

Through Feb. 16

1. Noah Gragson, 49 (1).

2. Justin Haley, 46 (0).

3. Harrison Burton, 38 (0).

Advertisement

4. Brandon Jones, 36 (0).

        Insight by EY: Experts address how they are transforming their agencies by addressing their mission and vision in this exclusive executive briefing.

5. Brandon Brown, 35 (0).

6. Ryan Sieg, 35 (0).

7. Michael Annett, 35 (0).

8. Chase Briscoe, 34 (0).

9. Jeb Burton, 32 (0).

10. Ray Black Jr, 29 (0).

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

11. Alex Labbe, 29 (0).

12. JJ Yeley, 25 (0).

13. Justin Allgaier, 25 (0).

14. BJ McLeod, 24 (0).

15. Vinnie Miller, 23 (0).

16. Austin Cindric, 23 (0).

17. Mike Harmon, 21 (0).

18. Robby Lyons, 20 (0).

19. David Starr, 19 (0).

20. Ross Chastain, 19 (0).

21. Jesse Little, 18 (0).

22. Chad Finchum, 17 (0).

23. Josh Bilicki, 16 (0).

24. Josh Williams, 11 (0).

25. Cj McLaughlin, 10 (0).

26. Jeremy Clements, 9 (0).

27. Caesar Bacarella, 8 (0).

28. Myatt Snider, 8 (0).

29. Matt Mills, 6 (0).

30. Riley Herbst, 5 (0).

31. Chris Cockrum, 3 (0).

32. Joe Graf Jr, 1 (0).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
2|19 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
2|19 Unified Data Analytics Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Oliver Tony Henry Jr. shattered color barriers in USCG

Today in History

1942: FDR orders Japanese Americans to internment camps