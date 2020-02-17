NASCAR Xfinity Points Leaders

Through Feb. 16
1. Noah Gragson, 49 (1).
2. Justin Haley, 46 (0).
3. Harrison Burton, 38 (0).
4. Brandon Jones, 36 (0).
5. Brandon Brown, 35 (0).
6. Ryan Sieg, 35 (0).
7. Michael Annett, 35 (0).
8. Chase Briscoe, 34 (0).
9. Jeb Burton, 32 (0).
10. Ray Black Jr, 29 (0).
11. Alex Labbe, 29 (0).
12. JJ Yeley, 25 (0).
13. Justin Allgaier, 25 (0).
14. BJ McLeod, 24 (0).
15. Vinnie Miller, 23 (0).
16. Austin Cindric, 23 (0).
17. Mike Harmon, 21 (0).
18. Robby Lyons, 20 (0).
19. David Starr, 19 (0).
20. Ross Chastain, 19 (0).
21. Jesse Little, 18 (0).
22. Chad Finchum, 17 (0).
23. Josh Bilicki, 16 (0).
24. Josh Williams, 11 (0).
25. Cj McLaughlin, 10 (0).
26. Jeremy Clements, 9 (0).
27. Caesar Bacarella, 8 (0).
28. Myatt Snider, 8 (0).
29. Matt Mills, 6 (0).
30. Riley Herbst, 5 (0).
31. Chris Cockrum, 3 (0).
32. Joe Graf Jr, 1 (0).
