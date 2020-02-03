NASCAR Xfinity Schedule-Winners

Feb. 15 — NASCAR Racing Experience 300, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Feb. 22 — Boyd Gaming 300, Las Vegas, Nev.

Feb. 29 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, Calif.

March 7 — NASCAR Xfinity Series 200, Avondale, Ariz.

March 14 — Atlanta 250, Hampton, Ga.

March 21 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race At Homestead, Homestead, Fla.

March 28 — My Bariatric Solutions 300, Fort Worth, Texas

April 4 — Alsco 300, Bristol, Tenn.

April 25 — MoneyLion 300, Talladega, Ala.

May 2 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Dover, Dover, Del.

May 23 — Alsco 300, Concord, N.C.

May 30 — Mid-Ohio 170, Lexington, Ohio

June 6 — LTi Printing 250, Brooklyn, Mich.

June 13 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Iowa, Newton, Iowa

June 20 — Chicagoland 300, Joliet, Ill.

June 28 — Pocono Green 250 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons, Long Pond, Pa.

July 4 — Pennzoil 250, Speedway, Ind.

July 10 — Alsco 300, Sparta, Ky.

July 18 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race At New Hampshire, Loudon, N.H.

Aug. 1 — U.S. Cellular 250, Newton, Iowa

Aug. 8 — Henry 180, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

Aug. 15 — Zippo 200 at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Aug. 22 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Dover, Dover, Del.

Aug. 28 — Coca-Cola 250, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Sept. 5 — Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, Darlington, S.C.

Sept. 11 — Go Bowling 250, Richmond, Va.

Sept. 18 — Food City 300, Bristol, Tenn.

Sept. 26 — Alsco 300, Las Vegas, Nev.

Oct. 10 — Drive for the Cure 200 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, Concord, N.C.

Oct. 17 — Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas City, Kan.

Oct. 24 — O’Reilly Auto Parts 300, Fort Worth, Texas

Oct. 31 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Martinsville, Martinsville, Va.

Nov. 7 — Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200, Avondale, Ariz.

