National Football League MVPs

February 1, 2020
 
The NFL Most Valuable Players named by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of the media (x-unanimous):

2019 — x-Lamar Jackson, Baltimore, QB

2018 — Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City, QB

2017 — Tom Brady, New England, QB

2016 — Matt Ryan, Atlanta, QB

2015 — Cam Newton, Carolina, QB

2014 — Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay, QB

2013 — Peyton Manning, Denver, QB

2012 — Adrian Peterson, Minnesota, RB

2011 — Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay, QB

2010 — x-Tom Brady, New England, QB

2009 — Peyton Manning, Indianapolis, QB

2008 — Peyton Manning, Indianapolis, QB

2007 — Tom Brady, New England, QB

2006 — LaDainian Tomlinson, San Diego, RB

2005 — Shaun Alexander, Seattle, RB

2004 — Peyton Manning, Indianapolis, QB

2003 — Peyton Manning, Indianapolis, and Steve McNair, Tennessee, QBs

2002 — Rich Gannon, Oakland, QB

2001 — Kurt Warner, St. Louis, QB

2000 — Marshall Faulk, St. Louis, RB

1999 — Kurt Warner, St. Louis, QB

1998 — Terrell Davis, Denver, RB

1997 — Brett Favre, Green Bay, QB, and Barry Sanders, Detroit, RB

1996 — Brett Favre, Green Bay, QB

1995 — Brett Favre, Green Bay, QB

1994 — Steve Young, San Francisco, QB

1993 — Emmitt Smith, Dallas, RB

1992 — Steve Young, San Francisco, QB

1991 — Thurman Thomas, Buffalo, RB

1990 — Joe Montana, San Francisco, QB

1989 — Joe Montana, San Francisco, QB

1988 — Boomer Esiason, Cincinnati, QB

1987 — John Elway, Denver, QB

1986 — Lawrence Taylor, New York Giants, LB

1985 — Marcus Allen, Los Angeles Raiders, RB

1984 — Dan Marino, Miami, QB

1983 — Joe Theismann, Washington, QB

1982 — Mark Moseley, Washington, PK

1981 — Ken Anderson, Cincinnati, QB

1980 — Brian Sipe, Cleveland, QB

1979 — Earl Campbell, Houston, RB

1978 — Terry Bradshaw, Pittsburgh, QB

1977 — Walter Payton, Chicago, RB

1976 — Bert Jones, Baltimore, QB

1975 — Fran Tarkenton, Minnesota, QB

1974 — Ken Stabler, Oakland, QB

1973 — O.J. Simpson, Buffalo, RB

1972 — Larry Brown, Washington, RB

1971 — Alan Page, Minnesota, DT

1970 — John Brodie, San Francisco, QB

1969 — Roman Gabriel, Los Angeles Rams, QB

1968 — Earl Morrall, Baltimore, QB

1967 — John Unitas, Baltimore, QB

1966 — Bart Starr, Green Bay, QB

1965 — Jim Brown, Cleveland, RB

1964 — John Unitas, Baltimore, QB

1963 — Y.A. Tittle, New York Giants, QB

1962 — Jim Taylor, Green Bay, RB

1961 — Paul Hornung, Green Bay, RB

