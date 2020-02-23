Nationals 2, Astros 1

|Astros
|
|
|
|
|
|Nationals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|8
|2
|
|K.Tcker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Trner ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|D L Crz pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ja.Noll 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Al.Diaz ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera 3b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Je.Pena ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dr.Ward 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|S.Cstro 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ab.Toro pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Snydr 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|T.Jones 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kndrick 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mtjevic 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Flres ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garneau c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Gomes dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Rbinson c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanchez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tanielu 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|M.Tylor cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Myfield 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Butista cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frguson cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Stvnson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Myers cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCrmck lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barrera c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|M.Cstes lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Reetz c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|De Goti 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|O.Darte 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|Washington
|001
|000
|001
|—
|2
2B_Tanielu (1), Ferguson (1), De Goti (1), Turner (1). CS_Toro (1). SF_Cabrera (1).
|Astros
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Valdez
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Emanuel
|2
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Garza
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Taylor
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Scrubb
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hartman L, 0-0
|1
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Blanco
|0
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nationals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Voth
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Strickland
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bourque H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Barrett BS, 0-0
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Quackenbush
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Finnegan
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Williams
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bonnell W, 0-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Hartman (Stevenson), Voth (Garneau).
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez First, Andy Fletcher Second, Mike Estabrook Third, John Libk.
T_2:42. A_5,518
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.