Nationals 2, Astros 1

February 23, 2020 6:38 pm
 
< a min read
      
Astros Nationals
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 32 2 8 2
K.Tcker rf 3 0 0 0 T.Trner ss 2 0 1 0
D L Crz pr 1 0 0 0 Ja.Noll 2b 2 0 0 0
Al.Diaz ss 3 0 0 0 Cabrera 3b 1 0 0 1
Je.Pena ss 1 0 0 0 Dr.Ward 3b 3 0 0 0
Alvarez dh 3 0 1 0 S.Cstro 2b 1 0 0 0
Ab.Toro pr 1 0 0 0 B.Snydr 1b 3 0 2 1
T.Jones 1b 2 0 0 0 Kndrick 1b 2 0 0 0
Mtjevic 1b 2 0 0 0 J.Flres ss 1 0 0 0
Garneau c 1 0 0 0 Y.Gomes dh 3 0 2 0
Rbinson c 2 0 0 0 Sanchez ph 1 0 0 0
Tanielu 3b 2 1 1 0 M.Tylor cf 3 0 1 0
Myfield 3b 1 0 0 0 Butista cf 1 0 0 0
Frguson cf 2 0 1 1 Stvnson rf 2 0 0 0
J.Myers cf 1 0 0 0 Hrnndez lf 4 0 0 0
McCrmck lf 2 0 0 0 Barrera c 2 1 1 0
M.Cstes lf 1 0 0 0 J.Reetz c 1 1 1 0
De Goti 2b 1 0 1 0
O.Darte 2b 1 0 0 0
Houston 000 010 000 1
Washington 001 000 001 2

2B_Tanielu (1), Ferguson (1), De Goti (1), Turner (1). CS_Toro (1). SF_Cabrera (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Astros
Valdez 2 0 0 0 1 3
Emanuel 2 4 1 1 0 2
Garza 1 0 0 0 1 1
Taylor 1 1 0 0 2 1
Scrubb 1 2 0 0 0 0
Hartman L, 0-0 1 2-3 0 1 1 1 2
Blanco 0 1 0 0 0 0
Nationals
Voth 2 0 0 0 0 3
Strickland 1 1 0 0 0 1
Bourque H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 3
Barrett BS, 0-0 1 2 1 1 1 2
Quackenbush 1 1 0 0 0 0
Finnegan 1 0 0 0 0 0
Williams 1 0 0 0 0 2
Bonnell W, 0-0 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Hartman (Stevenson), Voth (Garneau).

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez First, Andy Fletcher Second, Mike Estabrook Third, John Libk.

T_2:42. A_5,518

