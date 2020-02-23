Nationals 2, Astros 1

Astros Nationals ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 32 2 8 2 K.Tcker rf 3 0 0 0 T.Trner ss 2 0 1 0 D L Crz pr 1 0 0 0 Ja.Noll 2b 2 0 0 0 Al.Diaz ss 3 0 0 0 Cabrera 3b 1 0 0 1 Je.Pena ss 1 0 0 0 Dr.Ward 3b 3 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 3 0 1 0 S.Cstro 2b 1 0 0 0 Ab.Toro pr 1 0 0 0 B.Snydr 1b 3 0 2 1 T.Jones 1b 2 0 0 0 Kndrick 1b 2 0 0 0 Mtjevic 1b 2 0 0 0 J.Flres ss 1 0 0 0 Garneau c 1 0 0 0 Y.Gomes dh 3 0 2 0 Rbinson c 2 0 0 0 Sanchez ph 1 0 0 0 Tanielu 3b 2 1 1 0 M.Tylor cf 3 0 1 0 Myfield 3b 1 0 0 0 Butista cf 1 0 0 0 Frguson cf 2 0 1 1 Stvnson rf 2 0 0 0 J.Myers cf 1 0 0 0 Hrnndez lf 4 0 0 0 McCrmck lf 2 0 0 0 Barrera c 2 1 1 0 M.Cstes lf 1 0 0 0 J.Reetz c 1 1 1 0 De Goti 2b 1 0 1 0 O.Darte 2b 1 0 0 0

Houston 000 010 000 — 1 Washington 001 000 001 — 2

2B_Tanielu (1), Ferguson (1), De Goti (1), Turner (1). CS_Toro (1). SF_Cabrera (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Astros Valdez 2 0 0 0 1 3 Emanuel 2 4 1 1 0 2 Garza 1 0 0 0 1 1 Taylor 1 1 0 0 2 1 Scrubb 1 2 0 0 0 0 Hartman L, 0-0 1 2-3 0 1 1 1 2 Blanco 0 1 0 0 0 0

Nationals Voth 2 0 0 0 0 3 Strickland 1 1 0 0 0 1 Bourque H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 Barrett BS, 0-0 1 2 1 1 1 2 Quackenbush 1 1 0 0 0 0 Finnegan 1 0 0 0 0 0 Williams 1 0 0 0 0 2 Bonnell W, 0-0 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Hartman (Stevenson), Voth (Garneau).

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez First, Andy Fletcher Second, Mike Estabrook Third, John Libk.

T_2:42. A_5,518

