Nationals 5, Astros 5

February 27, 2020 9:20 pm
 
Astros Nationals
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 5 6 5 Totals 35 5 10 5
Sprnger dh 3 0 0 0 A.Eaton rf 2 3 2 1
K.Tcker ph 2 0 0 0 L.Grcia ss 2 0 2 0
Je.Pena ss 2 1 0 0 Cabrera 3b 2 0 1 1
M.Straw ss 1 1 0 0 J.Wlson pr 2 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 2 1 2 0 Ju.Soto lf 1 0 0 0
T.Jones pr 1 1 1 1 Wllmson rf 2 0 0 0
Ab.Toro 3b 3 0 0 1 Kndrick 2b 2 0 0 1
Tanielu 3b 1 0 0 0 Sanchez 2b 2 0 0 1
G.Stbbs c 1 0 1 1 Zmmrman 1b 2 0 0 0
Qintana ph 2 0 0 1 Dr.Ward 1b 2 0 1 0
McCrmck lf 2 0 0 0 K.Szuki c 2 0 0 0
R.Adlph lf 2 1 1 0 Barrera c 2 0 0 0
Frguson cf 2 0 0 0 Y.Gomes dh 2 0 0 0
J.Myers cf 2 0 1 1 B.Snydr ph 2 0 1 0
S.Wrenn rf 1 0 0 0 M.Tylor cf 2 0 0 0
D L Crz rf 2 0 0 0 Hrnndez lf 2 1 1 0
De Goti 2b 2 0 0 0 Wi.Difo ss 2 1 1 0
Kssnger 2b 2 0 0 0 Bnfacio cf 2 0 1 1
Houston 200 000 030 5
Washington 101 021 000 5

E_Zimmerman (1). LOB_Houston 6, Washington 8. 2B_Jones (1), Adolph (1), Eaton (1), Snyder (1), Hernandez (1). 3B_Difo (1). HR_Eaton (1). SB_Stubbs (2). SF_Sanchez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Astros
Javier 2 1 1 1 2 4
Hughes 1 1 1 1 1 0
Sneed 2 2 2 2 1 2
Perez 2 4 1 1 0 2
McKee 1 2 0 0 0 1
Sanabria 1 0 0 0 0 2
Nationals
Scherzer 3 3 2 1 1 5
Williams 1 0 0 0 2 1
Elias 1 0 0 0 1 2
Freeman H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Suero H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Barrett BS, 0-1 1 3 3 3 1 0
Abad 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Scherzer, Barrett.

PB_Suzuki.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson First, Brennan Miller Second, David Rackley Third, Angel Hernande.

T_3:00. A_4,227

