Nationals 5, Astros 5

|Astros
|
|
|
|
|
|Nationals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|6
|5
|
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|5
|
|Sprnger dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Eaton rf
|2
|3
|2
|1
|
|K.Tcker ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Grcia ss
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|Je.Pena ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|M.Straw ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Wlson pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|Ju.Soto lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Jones pr
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Wllmson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ab.Toro 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Kndrick 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Tanielu 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanchez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|G.Stbbs c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Zmmrman 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Qintana ph
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Dr.Ward 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|McCrmck lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Szuki c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Adlph lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Barrera c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frguson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Gomes dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Myers cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|B.Snydr ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|S.Wrenn rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Tylor cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D L Crz rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|De Goti 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wi.Difo ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kssnger 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bnfacio cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Houston
|200
|000
|030
|—
|5
|Washington
|101
|021
|000
|—
|5
E_Zimmerman (1). LOB_Houston 6, Washington 8. 2B_Jones (1), Adolph (1), Eaton (1), Snyder (1), Hernandez (1). 3B_Difo (1). HR_Eaton (1). SB_Stubbs (2). SF_Sanchez (1).
|Astros
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Javier
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Hughes
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sneed
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Perez
|2
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|McKee
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sanabria
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Nationals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Scherzer
|3
|
|3
|2
|1
|1
|5
|Williams
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Elias
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Freeman H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Suero H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barrett BS, 0-1
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Abad
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Scherzer, Barrett.
PB_Suzuki.
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson First, Brennan Miller Second, David Rackley Third, Angel Hernande.
T_3:00. A_4,227
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.