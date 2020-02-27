Nationals 5, Astros 5

Astros Nationals ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 5 6 5 Totals 35 5 10 5 Sprnger dh 3 0 0 0 A.Eaton rf 2 3 2 1 K.Tcker ph 2 0 0 0 L.Grcia ss 2 0 2 0 Je.Pena ss 2 1 0 0 Cabrera 3b 2 0 1 1 M.Straw ss 1 1 0 0 J.Wlson pr 2 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 2 1 2 0 Ju.Soto lf 1 0 0 0 T.Jones pr 1 1 1 1 Wllmson rf 2 0 0 0 Ab.Toro 3b 3 0 0 1 Kndrick 2b 2 0 0 1 Tanielu 3b 1 0 0 0 Sanchez 2b 2 0 0 1 G.Stbbs c 1 0 1 1 Zmmrman 1b 2 0 0 0 Qintana ph 2 0 0 1 Dr.Ward 1b 2 0 1 0 McCrmck lf 2 0 0 0 K.Szuki c 2 0 0 0 R.Adlph lf 2 1 1 0 Barrera c 2 0 0 0 Frguson cf 2 0 0 0 Y.Gomes dh 2 0 0 0 J.Myers cf 2 0 1 1 B.Snydr ph 2 0 1 0 S.Wrenn rf 1 0 0 0 M.Tylor cf 2 0 0 0 D L Crz rf 2 0 0 0 Hrnndez lf 2 1 1 0 De Goti 2b 2 0 0 0 Wi.Difo ss 2 1 1 0 Kssnger 2b 2 0 0 0 Bnfacio cf 2 0 1 1

Houston 200 000 030 — 5 Washington 101 021 000 — 5

E_Zimmerman (1). LOB_Houston 6, Washington 8. 2B_Jones (1), Adolph (1), Eaton (1), Snyder (1), Hernandez (1). 3B_Difo (1). HR_Eaton (1). SB_Stubbs (2). SF_Sanchez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Astros Javier 2 1 1 1 2 4 Hughes 1 1 1 1 1 0 Sneed 2 2 2 2 1 2 Perez 2 4 1 1 0 2 McKee 1 2 0 0 0 1 Sanabria 1 0 0 0 0 2

Nationals Scherzer 3 3 2 1 1 5 Williams 1 0 0 0 2 1 Elias 1 0 0 0 1 2 Freeman H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Suero H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Barrett BS, 0-1 1 3 3 3 1 0 Abad 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Scherzer, Barrett.

PB_Suzuki.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson First, Brennan Miller Second, David Rackley Third, Angel Hernande.

T_3:00. A_4,227

