Nationals 9, Cardinals 6

|Nationals
|
|
|
|
|
|Cardinals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|41
|9
|16
|9
|
|Totals
|34
|6
|7
|6
|
|E.Thmes 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ko.Wong 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Wlson 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Schrock 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|K.Szuki c
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|Carlson rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Reetz pr
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|P.DJong ss
|1
|1
|1
|4
|
|Ju.Soto lf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|
|Y.Munoz ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Hrnndez lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Wieters c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kndrick dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hrnndez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ra.Read ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|H.Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ja.Noll ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wlliams rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kieboom 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Rvelo dh
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|Stvnson rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Herrera ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Tylor cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|N.Grman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Butista cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Montero 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wi.Difo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Au.Dean lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanchez 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mendoza 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Wllmson rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|L.Grcia ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bnfacio 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dr.Ward 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|012
|202
|110
|—
|9
|St. Louis
|103
|020
|000
|—
|6
E_Bourque (1), Wilson (1), Ward (1). 2B_Thames (1), Wilson (1), Taylor (1), Sanchez (1), Wong (1). HR_Soto (1), DeJong (1), Munoz (1). SF_Taylor (1), DeJong (1).
|Nationals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sanchez
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Strickland BS, 0-0
|1
|
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Bacus H, 0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|German W, 0-0
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Bourque H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Finnegan H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Bonnell H, 0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Quackenbush S, 0-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cardinals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gomber
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Elledge
|1
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Reyes BS, 0-0
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Ramirez
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cecil L, 0-0
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Parsons
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Oviedo
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Fagalde
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_German, Gomber, Elledge, Reyes.
Umpires_Home, John Libka First, Andy Fletcher Second, Mike Estabrook Third, Angel Hernande.
T_3:49. A_4,814
