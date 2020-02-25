Listen Live Sports

Nationals 9, Cardinals 6

February 25, 2020 5:26 pm
 
< a min read
      
Nationals Cardinals
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 9 16 9 Totals 34 6 7 6
E.Thmes 1b 2 0 1 0 Ko.Wong 2b 2 1 1 0
J.Wlson 1b 3 1 2 1 Schrock 2b 1 1 0 0
K.Szuki c 2 1 2 0 Carlson rf 4 1 0 0
J.Reetz pr 2 2 1 0 P.DJong ss 1 1 1 4
Ju.Soto lf 3 1 2 3 Y.Munoz ss 3 1 1 2
Hrnndez lf 2 1 1 0 Wieters c 2 0 0 0
Kndrick dh 2 0 1 0 Hrnndez c 3 0 0 0
Ra.Read ph 1 1 0 0 H.Bader cf 3 0 0 0
Ja.Noll ph 2 0 1 0 Wlliams rf 1 0 0 0
Kieboom 3b 3 0 1 0 R.Rvelo dh 2 0 2 0
Stvnson rf 2 0 0 1 Herrera ph 1 0 1 0
M.Tylor cf 2 1 1 1 N.Grman 3b 3 0 0 0
Butista cf 2 0 0 1 Montero 3b 1 0 0 0
Wi.Difo ss 3 0 1 0 Au.Dean lf 4 0 0 0
Sanchez 2b 1 1 1 0 Mendoza 1b 3 1 1 0
Wllmson rf 3 0 0 1
L.Grcia ss 1 0 0 0
Bnfacio 2b 4 0 1 1
Dr.Ward 1b 1 0 0 0
Washington 012 202 110 9
St. Louis 103 020 000 6

E_Bourque (1), Wilson (1), Ward (1). 2B_Thames (1), Wilson (1), Taylor (1), Sanchez (1), Wong (1). HR_Soto (1), DeJong (1), Munoz (1). SF_Taylor (1), DeJong (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Nationals
Sanchez 2 2 1 1 0 2
Strickland BS, 0-0 1 1 3 2 1 1
Bacus H, 0 1 1 0 0 0 0
German W, 0-0 1 1 2 2 1 1
Bourque H, 0 1 0 0 0 1 1
Finnegan H, 0 1 0 0 0 2 1
Bonnell H, 0 1 1 0 0 0 1
Quackenbush S, 0-0 1 1 0 0 0 0
Cardinals
Gomber 2 3 1 1 1 1
Elledge 1 4 2 2 1 1
Reyes BS, 0-0 1-3 2 2 2 2 1
Ramirez 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Cecil L, 0-0 1 2 2 2 2 1
Parsons 1-3 2 1 1 1 1
Oviedo 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 1
Fagalde 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_German, Gomber, Elledge, Reyes.

Umpires_Home, John Libka First, Andy Fletcher Second, Mike Estabrook Third, Angel Hernande.

T_3:49. A_4,814

