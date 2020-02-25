Nationals 9, Cardinals 6

Nationals Cardinals ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 41 9 16 9 Totals 34 6 7 6 E.Thmes 1b 2 0 1 0 Ko.Wong 2b 2 1 1 0 J.Wlson 1b 3 1 2 1 Schrock 2b 1 1 0 0 K.Szuki c 2 1 2 0 Carlson rf 4 1 0 0 J.Reetz pr 2 2 1 0 P.DJong ss 1 1 1 4 Ju.Soto lf 3 1 2 3 Y.Munoz ss 3 1 1 2 Hrnndez lf 2 1 1 0 Wieters c 2 0 0 0 Kndrick dh 2 0 1 0 Hrnndez c 3 0 0 0 Ra.Read ph 1 1 0 0 H.Bader cf 3 0 0 0 Ja.Noll ph 2 0 1 0 Wlliams rf 1 0 0 0 Kieboom 3b 3 0 1 0 R.Rvelo dh 2 0 2 0 Stvnson rf 2 0 0 1 Herrera ph 1 0 1 0 M.Tylor cf 2 1 1 1 N.Grman 3b 3 0 0 0 Butista cf 2 0 0 1 Montero 3b 1 0 0 0 Wi.Difo ss 3 0 1 0 Au.Dean lf 4 0 0 0 Sanchez 2b 1 1 1 0 Mendoza 1b 3 1 1 0 Wllmson rf 3 0 0 1 L.Grcia ss 1 0 0 0 Bnfacio 2b 4 0 1 1 Dr.Ward 1b 1 0 0 0

Washington 012 202 110 — 9 St. Louis 103 020 000 — 6

E_Bourque (1), Wilson (1), Ward (1). 2B_Thames (1), Wilson (1), Taylor (1), Sanchez (1), Wong (1). HR_Soto (1), DeJong (1), Munoz (1). SF_Taylor (1), DeJong (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Nationals Sanchez 2 2 1 1 0 2 Strickland BS, 0-0 1 1 3 2 1 1 Bacus H, 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 German W, 0-0 1 1 2 2 1 1 Bourque H, 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 Finnegan H, 0 1 0 0 0 2 1 Bonnell H, 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 Quackenbush S, 0-0 1 1 0 0 0 0

Cardinals Gomber 2 3 1 1 1 1 Elledge 1 4 2 2 1 1 Reyes BS, 0-0 1-3 2 2 2 2 1 Ramirez 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Cecil L, 0-0 1 2 2 2 2 1 Parsons 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 Oviedo 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 Fagalde 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_German, Gomber, Elledge, Reyes.

Umpires_Home, John Libka First, Andy Fletcher Second, Mike Estabrook Third, Angel Hernande.

T_3:49. A_4,814

