Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Naval Academy releases name of midshipman found dead in dorm

February 22, 2020 11:53 am
 
1 min read
      

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A midshipman who was found dead in a dorm at the U.S. Naval Academy was a member of the senior class who played on the school’s football team, authorities said Saturday.

David Forney, 22, of Walkersville, Maryland, died Thursday after being found unresponsive in Bancroft Hall, according to academy officials. The cause of death is being investigated but officials said foul play is not suspected.

Forney, an offensive guard on the Navy football team, was found unresponsive in his room by a fellow midshipman.

“The entire Naval Academy family – the Brigade of Midshipmen, the faculty, staff, and coaches – are heartbroken over the tragic and unexpected loss of Midshipman David Forney,” academy superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck said in a prepared statement. “On behalf of the Naval Academy family, my wife, Joanne, and I extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the Forney family, their friends, as well as to David’s extended Naval Academy family.”

Advertisement

Following a year at the Naval Academy Preparatory School in Newport, Rhode Island, Forney reported to Annapolis in June 2016. A member of the 9th Company, Forney was a political science major who was assigned to commission as a cryptologic warfare officer in May.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

“Words cannot express our pain and sorrow,” said Navy football coach Ken Niumatalolo.

Forney is survived by his parents and three siblings.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News Sports News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 EW Releasability and Export Control...
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
2|26 Federal Networks 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First 3D printed metal additive manufacturing part for refueler truck 

Today in History

1984: Last US Marines leave Beirut