Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest Winners

February 16, 2020 9:59 am
 
< a min read
      

2020 — Buddy Hield, Sacramento

2019 — Joe Harris, Brooklyn

2018 — Devin Booker, Phoenix

2017 — Eric Gordon, Houston

Advertisement

2016 — Klay Thompson, Golden State

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

2015 — Stephen Curry, Golden State

2014 — Marco Belinelli, San Antonio

2013 — Kyrie Irving, Cleveland

2012 — Kevin Love, Minnesota

2011 — James Jones, Miami

2010 — Paul Pierce, Boston

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

2009 — Daequan Cook, Miami

2008 — Jason Kapono, Toronto

2007 — Jason Kapono, Miami

2006 — Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas

2005 — Quentin Richardson, Phoenix

2004 — Voshon Lenard, Denver

2003 — Peja Stojakovic, Sacramento

2002 — Peja Stojakovic, Sacramento

2001 — Ray Allen, Milwaukee

2000 — Jeff Hornacek, Utah

1999 — No contest

1998 — Jeff Hornacek, Utah

1997 — Steve Kerr, Chicago

1996 — Tim Legler, Washington

1995 — Glen Rice, Miami

1994 — Mark Price, Cleveland

1993 — Mark Price, Cleveland

1992 — Craig Hodges, Chicago

1991 — Craig Hodges, Chicago

1990 — Craig Hodges, Chicago

1989 — Dale Ellis, Seattle

1988 — Larry Bird, Boston

1987 — Larry Bird, Boston

1986 — Larry Bird, Boston

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Loadmasters secure, off-load cargo on board an aircraft

Today in History

1841: First continuous filibuster in the Senate begins