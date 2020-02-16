NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest Winners

2020 — Buddy Hield, Sacramento
2019 — Joe Harris, Brooklyn
2018 — Devin Booker, Phoenix
2017 — Eric Gordon, Houston
2016 — Klay Thompson, Golden State
2015 — Stephen Curry, Golden State
2014 — Marco Belinelli, San Antonio
2013 — Kyrie Irving, Cleveland
2012 — Kevin Love, Minnesota
2011 — James Jones, Miami
2010 — Paul Pierce, Boston
2009 — Daequan Cook, Miami
2008 — Jason Kapono, Toronto
2007 — Jason Kapono, Miami
2006 — Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas
2005 — Quentin Richardson, Phoenix
2004 — Voshon Lenard, Denver
2003 — Peja Stojakovic, Sacramento
2002 — Peja Stojakovic, Sacramento
2001 — Ray Allen, Milwaukee
2000 — Jeff Hornacek, Utah
1999 — No contest
1998 — Jeff Hornacek, Utah
1997 — Steve Kerr, Chicago
1996 — Tim Legler, Washington
1995 — Glen Rice, Miami
1994 — Mark Price, Cleveland
1993 — Mark Price, Cleveland
1992 — Craig Hodges, Chicago
1991 — Craig Hodges, Chicago
1990 — Craig Hodges, Chicago
1989 — Dale Ellis, Seattle
1988 — Larry Bird, Boston
1987 — Larry Bird, Boston
1986 — Larry Bird, Boston
