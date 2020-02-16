Listen Live Sports

NBA All-Star 3-Point Shootout Results

February 16, 2020 9:59 am
 
At The United Center
Chicago
Saturday
First Round
Player, Team Pts
Devin Booker, Phoenix 27
Buddy Hield, Sacramento 27
Davis Bertans, Washington 26
Zach LaVine, Chicago 23
Joe Harris, Brooklyn 22
Duncan Robinson, Miami 19
Devonte’ Graham, Charlotte 18
Trae Young, Atlanta 15
Finals
Buddy Hield, Sacramento 27
Devin Booker, Phoenix 26
Davis Bertans, Washington 22

