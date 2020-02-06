Listen Live Sports

NBA All-Star Rosters

February 6, 2020 7:49 pm
 
At United Center
Chicago
Sunday, Feb. 16
(c-captain)
Team LeBron
Starters

c-LeBron James, LA Lakers

Anthony Davis, LA Lakers

Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers

Luka Doncic, Dallas

James Harden, Houston

Reserves

Damian Lillard, Portland

Nikola Jokic, Denver

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia

Jayson Tatum, Boston

Chris Paul, Oklahoma City

Russell Westbrook, Houston

Domantas Sabonis, Indiana

Coach — Frank Vogel, LA Lakers

Team Giannis
Starters

c-Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia

Pascal Siakam, Toronto

Kemba Walker, Boston

Trae Young, Atlanta

Reserves

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee

Bam Adebayo, Miami

Rudy Gobert, Utah

Jimmy Butler, Miami

Kyle Lowry, Toronto

Brandon Ingram, New Orleans

Donovan Mitchell, Utah

Coach — Nick Nurse, Toronto

