NBA All-Star Rosters

|At United Center
|Chicago
|Sunday, Feb. 16
|(c-captain)
|Team LeBron
|Starters
c-LeBron James, LA Lakers
Anthony Davis, LA Lakers
Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers
Luka Doncic, Dallas
James Harden, Houston
Damian Lillard, Portland
Nikola Jokic, Denver
Ben Simmons, Philadelphia
Jayson Tatum, Boston
Chris Paul, Oklahoma City
Russell Westbrook, Houston
Domantas Sabonis, Indiana
Coach — Frank Vogel, LA Lakers
c-Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia
Pascal Siakam, Toronto
Kemba Walker, Boston
Trae Young, Atlanta
Khris Middleton, Milwaukee
Bam Adebayo, Miami
Rudy Gobert, Utah
Jimmy Butler, Miami
Kyle Lowry, Toronto
Brandon Ingram, New Orleans
Donovan Mitchell, Utah
Coach — Nick Nurse, Toronto
