NBA All-Star Rosters

|At United Center
|Chicago
|Sunday, Feb. 16
|(c-captain; i-injured/will not play; r-injury replacement)
|Team LeBron
|Starters
c-LeBron James, LA Lakers
Anthony Davis, LA Lakers
Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers
Luka Doncic, Dallas
James Harden, Houston
r-Devin Booker, Phoenix
Nikola Jokic, Denver
i-Damian Lillard, Portland
Chris Paul, Oklahoma City
Domantas Sabonis, Indiana
Ben Simmons, Philadelphia
Jayson Tatum, Boston
Russell Westbrook, Houston
Coach — Frank Vogel, LA Lakers
c-Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia
Pascal Siakam, Toronto
Kemba Walker, Boston
Trae Young, Atlanta
Bam Adebayo, Miami
Jimmy Butler, Miami
Rudy Gobert, Utah
Kyle Lowry, Toronto
Brandon Ingram, New Orleans
Khris Middleton, Milwaukee
Donovan Mitchell, Utah
Coach — Nick Nurse, Toronto
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.