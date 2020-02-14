Listen Live Sports

NBA All-Star Rosters

February 14, 2020 1:45 pm
 
< a min read
      
At United Center
Chicago
Sunday, Feb. 16
(c-captain; i-injured/will not play; r-injury replacement)
Team LeBron
Starters

c-LeBron James, LA Lakers

Anthony Davis, LA Lakers

Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers

Luka Doncic, Dallas

James Harden, Houston

Reserves

r-Devin Booker, Phoenix

Nikola Jokic, Denver

i-Damian Lillard, Portland

Chris Paul, Oklahoma City

Domantas Sabonis, Indiana

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia

Jayson Tatum, Boston

Russell Westbrook, Houston

Coach — Frank Vogel, LA Lakers

Team Giannis
Starters

c-Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia

Pascal Siakam, Toronto

Kemba Walker, Boston

Trae Young, Atlanta

Reserves

Bam Adebayo, Miami

Jimmy Butler, Miami

Rudy Gobert, Utah

Kyle Lowry, Toronto

Brandon Ingram, New Orleans

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee

Donovan Mitchell, Utah

Coach — Nick Nurse, Toronto

