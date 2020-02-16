Listen Live Sports

NBA All-Star Skills Challenge Winners

February 16, 2020 9:59 am
 
2020 — Bam Adebayo, Miami

2019 — Jayson Tatum, Boston

2018 — Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn

2017 — Kristaps Porzingis, New York

2016 — Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota

2015 — Patrick Beverley, Houston

2014 — Trey Burke, Utah; Damian Lillard, Portland-x

2013 — Damian Lillard, Portland

2012 — Tony Parker, San Antonio

2011 — Stephen Curry, Golden State

2010 — Steve Nash, Phoenix

2009 — Derrick Rose, Chicago

2008 — Deron Williams, Utah

2007 — Dwyane Wade, Miami

2006 — Dwyane Wade, Miami

2005 — Steve Nash, Phoenix

2004 — Baron Davis, New Orleans

2003 — Jason Kidd, New Jersey

Note: x-format changed to a two-man relay.

