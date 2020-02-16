Listen Live Sports

NBA All-Star Slam-Dunk Contest Results

February 16, 2020 10:00 am
 
Saturday
At The United Center
Chicago
First Round
Player, Team Score
Aaron Gordon, Orlando 50-50—100
Derrick Jones Jr., Miami 46-50— 96
Pat Connaughton, Milwaukee 45-50— 95
Dwight Howard, L.A. Lakers 41-49— 90
Final
Aaron Gordon, Orlando 50-50—100
Derrick Jones Jr., Miami 50-50—100
Dunk-off
Derrick Jones Jr., Miami 50-48— 98
Aaron Gordon, Orlando 50-47— 97

