NBA All-Star Slam-Dunk Contest Results

Saturday At The United Center Chicago First Round Player, Team Score Aaron Gordon, Orlando 50-50—100 Derrick Jones Jr., Miami 46-50— 96 Pat Connaughton, Milwaukee 45-50— 95 Dwight Howard, L.A. Lakers 41-49— 90 Final Aaron Gordon, Orlando 50-50—100 Derrick Jones Jr., Miami 50-50—100 Dunk-off Derrick Jones Jr., Miami 50-48— 98 Aaron Gordon, Orlando 50-47— 97

