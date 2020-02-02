Listen Live Sports

NBAGL Glance

February 2, 2020
 
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Maine 21 8 .724
Delaware 17 12 .586 4
Westchester 15 16 .484 7
Raptors 13 18 .419 9
Long Island 11 18 .379 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 23 7 .767
Canton 20 11 .645
Grand Rapids 17 13 .567 6
Fort Wayne 14 15 .483
Windy City 11 17 .393 11

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Lakeland 18 13 .581
College Park 17 15 .531
Capital City 14 17 .452 4
Erie 9 21 .300
Greensboro 7 24 .226 11

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 23 9 .719
Sioux Falls 14 16 .467 8
Iowa 14 16 .467 8
Oklahoma City 14 17 .452

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 17 13 .567
Stockton 16 13 .552 ½
Agua Caliente 16 15 .516
South Bay 11 20 .355
Northern Arizona 9 22 .290

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 21 9 .700
Austin 17 13 .567 4
Texas 17 15 .531 5
Rio Grande Valley 11 23 .324 12

___

Saturday’s Games

Raptors 110, Wisconsin 103

Fort Wayne 124, Canton 118

Lakeland 130, Capital City 121

Delaware 111, Erie 103

Maine 119, Greensboro 117

Long Island 116, Westchester 111

Iowa 140, Agua Caliente 104

Austin 111, Texas 102

South Bay 128, Rio Grande Valley 113

Oklahoma City 111, Salt Lake City 108

Santa Cruz 117, Memphis 105

Sunday’s Games

Monday’s Games

Raptors at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Lakeland at Erie, 11 a.m.

Westchester at Iowa, 11:30 a.m.

Agua Caliente at Austin, 12 p.m.

Long Island at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Capital City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Stockton at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

