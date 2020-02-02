NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|21
|8
|.724
|—
|Delaware
|17
|12
|.586
|4
|Westchester
|15
|16
|.484
|7
|Raptors
|13
|18
|.419
|9
|Long Island
|11
|18
|.379
|10
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|23
|7
|.767
|—
|Canton
|20
|11
|.645
|3½
|Grand Rapids
|17
|13
|.567
|6
|Fort Wayne
|14
|15
|.483
|8½
|Windy City
|11
|17
|.393
|11
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|18
|13
|.581
|—
|College Park
|17
|15
|.531
|1½
|Capital City
|14
|17
|.452
|4
|Erie
|9
|21
|.300
|8½
|Greensboro
|7
|24
|.226
|11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|23
|9
|.719
|—
|Sioux Falls
|14
|16
|.467
|8
|Iowa
|14
|16
|.467
|8
|Oklahoma City
|14
|17
|.452
|8½
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|17
|13
|.567
|—
|Stockton
|16
|13
|.552
|½
|Agua Caliente
|16
|15
|.516
|1½
|South Bay
|11
|20
|.355
|6½
|Northern Arizona
|9
|22
|.290
|8½
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|21
|9
|.700
|—
|Austin
|17
|13
|.567
|4
|Texas
|17
|15
|.531
|5
|Rio Grande Valley
|11
|23
|.324
|12
___
Saturday’s Games
Raptors 110, Wisconsin 103
Fort Wayne 124, Canton 118
Lakeland 130, Capital City 121
Delaware 111, Erie 103
Maine 119, Greensboro 117
Long Island 116, Westchester 111
Iowa 140, Agua Caliente 104
Austin 111, Texas 102
South Bay 128, Rio Grande Valley 113
Oklahoma City 111, Salt Lake City 108
Santa Cruz 117, Memphis 105
Sunday’s Games
Monday’s Games
Raptors at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Lakeland at Erie, 11 a.m.
Westchester at Iowa, 11:30 a.m.
Agua Caliente at Austin, 12 p.m.
Long Island at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Capital City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Stockton at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
