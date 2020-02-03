Listen Live Sports

NBAGL Glance

February 3, 2020 10:08 am
 
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Maine 21 8 .724
Delaware 17 12 .586 4
Westchester 15 16 .484 7
Raptors 13 19 .406
Long Island 11 18 .379 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 23 7 .767
Canton 20 11 .645
Grand Rapids 17 13 .567 6
Fort Wayne 15 15 .500 8
Windy City 11 17 .393 11

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Lakeland 18 13 .581
College Park 17 15 .531
Capital City 14 17 .452 4
Erie 9 21 .300
Greensboro 7 24 .226 11

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 23 9 .719
Sioux Falls 14 16 .467 8
Iowa 14 16 .467 8
Oklahoma City 14 17 .452

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 17 13 .567
Stockton 16 13 .552 ½
Agua Caliente 16 15 .516
South Bay 11 20 .355
Northern Arizona 9 22 .290

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 21 9 .700
Austin 17 13 .567 4
Texas 17 15 .531 5
Rio Grande Valley 11 23 .324 12

___

Sunday’s Games

Monday’s Games

Fort Wayne 122, Raptors 114

Sioux Falls at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Lakeland at Erie, 11 a.m.

Westchester at Iowa, 11:30 a.m.

Agua Caliente at Austin, 12 p.m.

Long Island at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Capital City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Stockton at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Westchester at Fort Wayne, 11 a.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 11:30 a.m.

Canton at Maine, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Texas, 8 p.m.

