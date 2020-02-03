NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|21
|8
|.724
|—
|Delaware
|17
|12
|.586
|4
|Westchester
|15
|16
|.484
|7
|Raptors
|13
|19
|.406
|9½
|Long Island
|11
|18
|.379
|10
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|23
|7
|.767
|—
|Canton
|20
|11
|.645
|3½
|Grand Rapids
|17
|13
|.567
|6
|Fort Wayne
|15
|15
|.500
|8
|Windy City
|11
|17
|.393
|11
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|18
|13
|.581
|—
|College Park
|17
|15
|.531
|1½
|Capital City
|14
|17
|.452
|4
|Erie
|9
|21
|.300
|8½
|Greensboro
|7
|24
|.226
|11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|23
|9
|.719
|—
|Sioux Falls
|14
|16
|.467
|8
|Iowa
|14
|16
|.467
|8
|Oklahoma City
|14
|17
|.452
|8½
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|17
|13
|.567
|—
|Stockton
|16
|13
|.552
|½
|Agua Caliente
|16
|15
|.516
|1½
|South Bay
|11
|20
|.355
|6½
|Northern Arizona
|9
|22
|.290
|8½
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|21
|9
|.700
|—
|Austin
|17
|13
|.567
|4
|Texas
|17
|15
|.531
|5
|Rio Grande Valley
|11
|23
|.324
|12
___
Sunday’s Games
Monday’s Games
Fort Wayne 122, Raptors 114
Sioux Falls at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Lakeland at Erie, 11 a.m.
Westchester at Iowa, 11:30 a.m.
Agua Caliente at Austin, 12 p.m.
Long Island at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Capital City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Stockton at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Westchester at Fort Wayne, 11 a.m.
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 11:30 a.m.
Canton at Maine, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Texas, 8 p.m.
