NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|21
|8
|.724
|—
|Delaware
|17
|12
|.586
|4
|Westchester
|16
|16
|.500
|6½
|Raptors
|13
|19
|.406
|9½
|Long Island
|12
|18
|.400
|9½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|23
|8
|.742
|—
|Canton
|20
|11
|.645
|3
|Grand Rapids
|17
|13
|.567
|5½
|Fort Wayne
|15
|15
|.500
|7½
|Windy City
|11
|17
|.393
|10½
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|19
|13
|.594
|—
|College Park
|17
|15
|.531
|2
|Capital City
|14
|17
|.452
|4½
|Erie
|9
|22
|.290
|9½
|Greensboro
|7
|24
|.226
|11½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|23
|9
|.719
|—
|Sioux Falls
|15
|16
|.484
|7½
|Oklahoma City
|15
|17
|.469
|8
|Iowa
|14
|17
|.452
|8½
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|17
|13
|.567
|—
|Stockton
|16
|13
|.552
|½
|Agua Caliente
|16
|16
|.500
|2
|South Bay
|11
|21
|.344
|7
|Northern Arizona
|9
|22
|.290
|8½
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|21
|10
|.677
|—
|Austin
|18
|13
|.581
|3
|Texas
|17
|15
|.531
|4½
|Rio Grande Valley
|11
|23
|.324
|11½
Monday’s Games
Fort Wayne 122, Raptors 114
Sioux Falls 104, Salt Lake City 99
Tuesday’s Games
Lakeland 121, Erie 99
Westchester 126, Iowa 123
Austin 114, Agua Caliente 103
Long Island 117, Wisconsin 110
Oklahoma City 148, South Bay 113
Wednesday’s Games
Capital City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Stockton at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Westchester at Fort Wayne, 11 a.m.
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 11:30 a.m.
Canton at Maine, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Texas, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Delaware at College Park Skyhawks, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Long Island at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Austin at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.
