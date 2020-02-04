Listen Live Sports

NBAGL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Maine 21 8 .724
Delaware 17 12 .586 4
Westchester 16 16 .500
Raptors 13 19 .406
Long Island 12 18 .400

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 23 8 .742
Canton 20 11 .645 3
Grand Rapids 17 13 .567
Fort Wayne 15 15 .500
Windy City 11 17 .393 10½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Lakeland 19 13 .594
College Park 17 15 .531 2
Capital City 14 17 .452
Erie 9 22 .290
Greensboro 7 24 .226 11½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 23 9 .719
Sioux Falls 15 16 .484
Oklahoma City 15 17 .469 8
Iowa 14 17 .452

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 17 13 .567
Stockton 16 13 .552 ½
Agua Caliente 16 16 .500 2
South Bay 11 21 .344 7
Northern Arizona 9 22 .290

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 21 10 .677
Austin 18 13 .581 3
Texas 17 15 .531
Rio Grande Valley 11 23 .324 11½

___

Monday’s Games

Fort Wayne 122, Raptors 114

Sioux Falls 104, Salt Lake City 99

Tuesday’s Games

Lakeland 121, Erie 99

Westchester 126, Iowa 123

Austin 114, Agua Caliente 103

Long Island 117, Wisconsin 110

Oklahoma City 148, South Bay 113

Wednesday’s Games

Capital City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Stockton at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Westchester at Fort Wayne, 11 a.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 11:30 a.m.

Canton at Maine, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Texas, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Delaware at College Park Skyhawks, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Long Island at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Austin at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.

