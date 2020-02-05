NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|21
|8
|.724
|—
|Delaware
|17
|13
|.567
|4½
|Westchester
|16
|16
|.500
|6½
|Raptors
|14
|19
|.424
|9
|Long Island
|12
|18
|.400
|9½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|23
|8
|.742
|—
|Canton
|20
|11
|.645
|3
|Grand Rapids
|17
|14
|.548
|6
|Fort Wayne
|15
|15
|.500
|7½
|Windy City
|12
|17
|.414
|10
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|19
|13
|.594
|—
|College Park
|17
|15
|.531
|2
|Capital City
|15
|17
|.469
|4
|Erie
|9
|22
|.290
|9½
|Greensboro
|7
|25
|.219
|12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|23
|9
|.719
|—
|Oklahoma City
|15
|17
|.469
|8
|Sioux Falls
|15
|17
|.469
|8
|Iowa
|15
|17
|.469
|8
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|17
|13
|.567
|—
|Santa Cruz
|17
|14
|.548
|½
|Agua Caliente
|16
|16
|.500
|2
|South Bay
|11
|21
|.344
|7
|Northern Arizona
|9
|23
|.281
|9
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|22
|10
|.688
|—
|Austin
|18
|13
|.581
|3½
|Texas
|17
|15
|.531
|5
|Rio Grande Valley
|11
|23
|.324
|12
___
Tuesday’s Games
Lakeland 121, Erie 99
Westchester 126, Iowa 123
Austin 114, Agua Caliente 103
Long Island 117, Wisconsin 110
Oklahoma City 148, South Bay 113
Wednesday’s Games
Capital City 119, Grand Rapids 114
Raptors 116, Greensboro 103
Windy City 114, Delaware 103
Iowa 123, Sioux Falls 117
Stockton 123, Northern Arizona 107
Salt Lake City 111, Santa Cruz 99
Thursday’s Games
Westchester at Fort Wayne, 11 a.m.
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 11:30 a.m.
Canton at Maine, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Texas, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Delaware at College Park Skyhawks, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Long Island at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Austin at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Canton at Westchester, 5 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Northern Arizona, 7 p.m.
Erie at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Maine at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Memphis at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
