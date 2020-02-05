Listen Live Sports

NBAGL Glance

February 5, 2020 10:08 am
 
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Maine 21 8 .724
Delaware 17 13 .567
Westchester 16 16 .500
Raptors 14 19 .424 9
Long Island 12 18 .400

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 23 8 .742
Canton 20 11 .645 3
Grand Rapids 17 14 .548 6
Fort Wayne 15 15 .500
Windy City 12 17 .414 10

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Lakeland 19 13 .594
College Park 17 15 .531 2
Capital City 15 17 .469 4
Erie 9 22 .290
Greensboro 7 25 .219 12

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 23 9 .719
Oklahoma City 15 17 .469 8
Sioux Falls 15 17 .469 8
Iowa 15 17 .469 8

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Stockton 17 13 .567
Santa Cruz 17 14 .548 ½
Agua Caliente 16 16 .500 2
South Bay 11 21 .344 7
Northern Arizona 9 23 .281 9

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 22 10 .688
Austin 18 13 .581
Texas 17 15 .531 5
Rio Grande Valley 11 23 .324 12

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lakeland 121, Erie 99

Westchester 126, Iowa 123

Austin 114, Agua Caliente 103

Long Island 117, Wisconsin 110

Oklahoma City 148, South Bay 113

Wednesday’s Games

Capital City 119, Grand Rapids 114

Raptors 116, Greensboro 103

Windy City 114, Delaware 103

Iowa 123, Sioux Falls 117

Stockton 123, Northern Arizona 107

Salt Lake City 111, Santa Cruz 99

Thursday’s Games

Westchester at Fort Wayne, 11 a.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 11:30 a.m.

Canton at Maine, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Texas, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Delaware at College Park Skyhawks, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Long Island at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Austin at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Canton at Westchester, 5 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Northern Arizona, 7 p.m.

Erie at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Maine at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

