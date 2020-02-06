NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|22
|8
|.733
|—
|Delaware
|17
|13
|.567
|5
|Westchester
|16
|17
|.485
|7½
|Raptors
|14
|19
|.424
|9½
|Long Island
|12
|18
|.400
|10
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|23
|8
|.742
|—
|Canton
|20
|12
|.625
|3½
|Grand Rapids
|17
|14
|.548
|6
|Fort Wayne
|16
|15
|.516
|7
|Windy City
|12
|17
|.414
|10
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|19
|13
|.594
|—
|College Park
|17
|15
|.531
|2
|Capital City
|15
|17
|.469
|4
|Erie
|9
|22
|.290
|9½
|Greensboro
|7
|25
|.219
|12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|24
|9
|.727
|—
|Sioux Falls
|15
|17
|.469
|8½
|Iowa
|15
|17
|.469
|8½
|Oklahoma City
|15
|18
|.455
|9
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|17
|13
|.567
|—
|Santa Cruz
|17
|14
|.548
|½
|Agua Caliente
|16
|17
|.485
|2½
|South Bay
|11
|21
|.344
|7
|Northern Arizona
|9
|23
|.281
|9
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|22
|10
|.688
|—
|Austin
|18
|13
|.581
|3½
|Texas
|18
|15
|.545
|4½
|Rio Grande Valley
|11
|23
|.324
|12
___
Wednesday’s Games
Capital City 119, Grand Rapids 114
Raptors 116, Greensboro 103
Windy City 114, Delaware 103
Iowa 123, Sioux Falls 117
Stockton 123, Northern Arizona 107
Salt Lake City 111, Santa Cruz 99
Thursday’s Games
Fort Wayne 131, Westchester 112
Memphis 120, Oklahoma City 119
Maine 122, Canton 98
Texas 123, Agua Caliente 107
Friday’s Games
Delaware at College Park Skyhawks, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Long Island at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Austin at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Canton at Westchester, 5 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Northern Arizona, 7 p.m.
Erie at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Maine at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Memphis at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
College Park Skyhawks at Lakeland, 3 p.m.
Delaware at Fort Wayne, 3 p.m.
Long Island at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Austin, 5 p.m.
