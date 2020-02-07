Listen Live Sports

NBAGL Glance

February 7, 2020 10:08 am
 
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Maine 22 8 .733
Delaware 18 13 .581
Westchester 16 17 .485
Raptors 15 19 .441 9
Long Island 13 18 .419

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 24 8 .750
Canton 20 12 .625 4
Grand Rapids 18 14 .563 6
Fort Wayne 16 16 .500 8
Windy City 12 18 .400 11

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Lakeland 19 14 .576
College Park 17 16 .515 2
Capital City 15 17 .469
Erie 9 22 .290 9
Greensboro 7 26 .212 12

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 24 9 .727
Sioux Falls 16 17 .485 8
Iowa 15 17 .469
Oklahoma City 15 18 .455 9

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Stockton 17 13 .567
Santa Cruz 17 15 .531 1
Agua Caliente 16 17 .485
South Bay 11 21 .344 7
Northern Arizona 9 24 .273

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 22 10 .688
Austin 19 13 .594 3
Texas 18 15 .545
Rio Grande Valley 11 23 .324 12

___

Thursday’s Games

Fort Wayne 131, Westchester 112

Memphis 120, Oklahoma City 119

Maine 122, Canton 98

Texas 123, Agua Caliente 107

Friday’s Games

Delaware 121, College Park 114

Grand Rapids 103, Greensboro 77

Raptors 117, Lakeland 115

Wisconsin 127, Fort Wayne 119

Long Island 107, Windy City 97

Sioux Falls 114, Santa Cruz 105

Austin 130, Northern Arizona 122

Saturday’s Games

Canton at Westchester, 5 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Northern Arizona, 7 p.m.

Erie at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Maine at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

College Park Skyhawks at Lakeland, 3 p.m.

Delaware at Fort Wayne, 3 p.m.

Long Island at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Austin, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Maine at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

