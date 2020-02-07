NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|22
|8
|.733
|—
|Delaware
|18
|13
|.581
|4½
|Westchester
|16
|17
|.485
|7½
|Raptors
|15
|19
|.441
|9
|Long Island
|13
|18
|.419
|9½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|24
|8
|.750
|—
|Canton
|20
|12
|.625
|4
|Grand Rapids
|18
|14
|.563
|6
|Fort Wayne
|16
|16
|.500
|8
|Windy City
|12
|18
|.400
|11
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|19
|14
|.576
|—
|College Park
|17
|16
|.515
|2
|Capital City
|15
|17
|.469
|3½
|Erie
|9
|22
|.290
|9
|Greensboro
|7
|26
|.212
|12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|24
|9
|.727
|—
|Sioux Falls
|16
|17
|.485
|8
|Iowa
|15
|17
|.469
|8½
|Oklahoma City
|15
|18
|.455
|9
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|17
|13
|.567
|—
|Santa Cruz
|17
|15
|.531
|1
|Agua Caliente
|16
|17
|.485
|2½
|South Bay
|11
|21
|.344
|7
|Northern Arizona
|9
|24
|.273
|9½
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|22
|10
|.688
|—
|Austin
|19
|13
|.594
|3
|Texas
|18
|15
|.545
|4½
|Rio Grande Valley
|11
|23
|.324
|12
___
Thursday’s Games
Fort Wayne 131, Westchester 112
Memphis 120, Oklahoma City 119
Maine 122, Canton 98
Texas 123, Agua Caliente 107
Friday’s Games
Delaware 121, College Park 114
Grand Rapids 103, Greensboro 77
Raptors 117, Lakeland 115
Wisconsin 127, Fort Wayne 119
Long Island 107, Windy City 97
Sioux Falls 114, Santa Cruz 105
Austin 130, Northern Arizona 122
Saturday’s Games
Canton at Westchester, 5 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Northern Arizona, 7 p.m.
Erie at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Maine at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Memphis at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
College Park Skyhawks at Lakeland, 3 p.m.
Delaware at Fort Wayne, 3 p.m.
Long Island at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Austin, 5 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Maine at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Texas at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
