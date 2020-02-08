NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|22
|9
|.710
|—
|Delaware
|18
|13
|.581
|4
|Westchester
|16
|18
|.471
|7½
|Raptors
|15
|19
|.441
|8½
|Long Island
|13
|18
|.419
|9
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|25
|8
|.758
|—
|Canton
|21
|12
|.636
|4
|Grand Rapids
|19
|14
|.576
|6
|Fort Wayne
|16
|16
|.500
|8½
|Windy City
|12
|19
|.387
|12
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|19
|14
|.576
|—
|College Park
|17
|16
|.515
|2
|Capital City
|16
|17
|.485
|3
|Erie
|9
|23
|.281
|9½
|Greensboro
|7
|26
|.212
|12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|24
|10
|.706
|—
|Sioux Falls
|16
|17
|.485
|7½
|Oklahoma City
|16
|18
|.471
|8
|Iowa
|15
|17
|.469
|8
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|17
|14
|.548
|—
|Santa Cruz
|17
|15
|.531
|½
|Agua Caliente
|17
|17
|.500
|1½
|South Bay
|12
|21
|.364
|6
|Northern Arizona
|9
|25
|.265
|9½
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|22
|10
|.688
|—
|Austin
|19
|13
|.594
|3
|Texas
|18
|15
|.545
|4½
|Rio Grande Valley
|11
|23
|.324
|12
Friday’s Games
Delaware 121, College Park 114
Grand Rapids 103, Greensboro 77
Raptors 117, Lakeland 115
Wisconsin 127, Fort Wayne 119
Long Island 107, Windy City 97
Sioux Falls 114, Santa Cruz 105
Austin 130, Northern Arizona 122
Saturday’s Games
Canton 124, Westchester 120, 3OT
Agua Caliente 122, Northern Arizona 113
Capital City 133, Erie 106
Grand Rapids 105, Windy City 92
Wisconsin 134, Maine 118
South Bay 127, Memphis 119
Oklahoma City 131, Stockton 120
Iowa at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
College Park Skyhawks at Lakeland, 3 p.m.
Delaware at Fort Wayne, 3 p.m.
Long Island at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Austin, 5 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Maine at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Texas at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Wisconsin at College Park Skyhawks, 11 a.m.
Memphis at Agua Caliente, 2 p.m.
Capital City at Erie, 7 p.m.
Maine at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Long Island at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
