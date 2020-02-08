Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

NBAGL Glance

February 8, 2020 10:08 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Maine 22 9 .710
Delaware 18 13 .581 4
Westchester 16 18 .471
Raptors 15 19 .441
Long Island 13 18 .419 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 25 8 .758
Canton 21 12 .636 4
Grand Rapids 19 14 .576 6
Fort Wayne 16 16 .500
Windy City 12 19 .387 12

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Lakeland 19 14 .576
College Park 17 16 .515 2
Capital City 16 17 .485 3
Erie 9 23 .281
Greensboro 7 26 .212 12

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 24 10 .706
Sioux Falls 16 17 .485
Oklahoma City 16 18 .471 8
Iowa 15 17 .469 8

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Stockton 17 14 .548
Santa Cruz 17 15 .531 ½
Agua Caliente 17 17 .500
South Bay 12 21 .364 6
Northern Arizona 9 25 .265

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 22 10 .688
Austin 19 13 .594 3
Texas 18 15 .545
Rio Grande Valley 11 23 .324 12

___

Friday’s Games

Delaware 121, College Park 114

Grand Rapids 103, Greensboro 77

Advertisement

Raptors 117, Lakeland 115

Wisconsin 127, Fort Wayne 119

Long Island 107, Windy City 97

Sioux Falls 114, Santa Cruz 105

Austin 130, Northern Arizona 122

Saturday’s Games

Canton 124, Westchester 120, 3OT

Agua Caliente 122, Northern Arizona 113

Capital City 133, Erie 106

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it your device today and never miss a beat.

Grand Rapids 105, Windy City 92

Wisconsin 134, Maine 118

South Bay 127, Memphis 119

Oklahoma City 131, Stockton 120

Iowa at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

College Park Skyhawks at Lakeland, 3 p.m.

Delaware at Fort Wayne, 3 p.m.

Long Island at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Austin, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Maine at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Wisconsin at College Park Skyhawks, 11 a.m.

Memphis at Agua Caliente, 2 p.m.

Capital City at Erie, 7 p.m.

Maine at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Long Island at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen endure hours of grueling training

Today in History

1962: US-Soviet spy swap in Berlin