NBAGL Glance

February 9, 2020 10:08 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Maine 22 9 .710
Delaware 18 14 .563
Westchester 16 18 .471
Raptors 15 19 .441
Long Island 13 19 .406

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 25 8 .758
Canton 21 12 .636 4
Grand Rapids 19 14 .576 6
Fort Wayne 17 16 .515 8
Windy City 12 19 .387 12

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Lakeland 19 15 .559
College Park 18 16 .529 1
Capital City 16 17 .485
Erie 9 23 .281 9
Greensboro 7 26 .212 11½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 24 10 .706
Sioux Falls 17 17 .500 7
Oklahoma City 16 18 .471 8
Iowa 15 18 .455

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Stockton 17 14 .548
Santa Cruz 18 15 .545
Agua Caliente 17 17 .500
South Bay 12 21 .364 6
Northern Arizona 9 25 .265

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 22 10 .688
Austin 19 14 .576
Texas 19 15 .559 4
Rio Grande Valley 11 23 .324 12

___

Saturday’s Games

Canton 124, Westchester 120, 3OT

Agua Caliente 122, Northern Arizona 113

Capital City 133, Erie 106

Grand Rapids 105, Windy City 92

Wisconsin 134, Maine 118

South Bay 127, Memphis 119

Oklahoma City 131, Stockton 120

Texas 132, Iowa 105

Sunday’s Games

College Park 119, Lakeland 115

Fort Wayne 136, Delaware 102

Sioux Falls 116, Long Island 106

Santa Cruz 115, Austin 101

Monday’s Games

Maine at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Wisconsin at College Park Skyhawks, 11 a.m.

Memphis at Agua Caliente, 2 p.m.

Capital City at Erie, 7 p.m.

Maine at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Long Island at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Stockton at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Salt Lake City at South Bay, 10 p.m.

The Associated Press

