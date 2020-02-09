NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|22
|9
|.710
|—
|Delaware
|18
|14
|.563
|4½
|Westchester
|16
|18
|.471
|7½
|Raptors
|15
|19
|.441
|8½
|Long Island
|13
|19
|.406
|9½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|25
|8
|.758
|—
|Canton
|21
|12
|.636
|4
|Grand Rapids
|19
|14
|.576
|6
|Fort Wayne
|17
|16
|.515
|8
|Windy City
|12
|19
|.387
|12
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|19
|15
|.559
|—
|College Park
|18
|16
|.529
|1
|Capital City
|16
|17
|.485
|2½
|Erie
|9
|23
|.281
|9
|Greensboro
|7
|26
|.212
|11½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|24
|10
|.706
|—
|Sioux Falls
|17
|17
|.500
|7
|Oklahoma City
|16
|18
|.471
|8
|Iowa
|15
|18
|.455
|8½
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|17
|14
|.548
|—
|Santa Cruz
|18
|15
|.545
|—
|Agua Caliente
|17
|17
|.500
|1½
|South Bay
|12
|21
|.364
|6
|Northern Arizona
|9
|25
|.265
|9½
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|22
|10
|.688
|—
|Austin
|19
|14
|.576
|3½
|Texas
|19
|15
|.559
|4
|Rio Grande Valley
|11
|23
|.324
|12
___
Saturday’s Games
Canton 124, Westchester 120, 3OT
Agua Caliente 122, Northern Arizona 113
Capital City 133, Erie 106
Grand Rapids 105, Windy City 92
Wisconsin 134, Maine 118
South Bay 127, Memphis 119
Oklahoma City 131, Stockton 120
Texas 132, Iowa 105
Sunday’s Games
College Park 119, Lakeland 115
Fort Wayne 136, Delaware 102
Sioux Falls 116, Long Island 106
Santa Cruz 115, Austin 101
Monday’s Games
Maine at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Texas at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Wisconsin at College Park Skyhawks, 11 a.m.
Memphis at Agua Caliente, 2 p.m.
Capital City at Erie, 7 p.m.
Maine at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Long Island at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Stockton at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Salt Lake City at South Bay, 10 p.m.
