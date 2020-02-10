Listen Live Sports

NBAGL Glance

February 10, 2020 10:08 am
 
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Maine 23 9 .719
Delaware 18 14 .563 5
Westchester 16 18 .471 8
Raptors 15 19 .441 9
Long Island 13 19 .406 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 25 8 .758
Canton 21 12 .636 4
Grand Rapids 19 14 .576 6
Fort Wayne 17 16 .515 8
Windy City 12 20 .375 12½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Lakeland 19 15 .559
College Park 18 16 .529 1
Capital City 16 17 .485
Erie 9 23 .281 9
Greensboro 7 26 .212 11½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 24 10 .706
Sioux Falls 17 17 .500 7
Oklahoma City 16 18 .471 8
Iowa 16 18 .471 8

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 18 15 .545
Stockton 17 15 .531 ½
Agua Caliente 17 17 .500
South Bay 12 21 .364 6
Northern Arizona 9 25 .265

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 23 10 .697
Austin 19 14 .576 4
Texas 19 16 .543 5
Rio Grande Valley 11 23 .324 12½

___

Sunday’s Games

College Park 119, Lakeland 115

Fort Wayne 136, Delaware 102

Sioux Falls 116, Long Island 106

Santa Cruz 115, Austin 101

Monday’s Games

Maine 121, Windy City 83

Iowa 133, Stockton 129

Salt Lake City 112, Texas 108, OT

Tuesday’s Games

Wisconsin at College Park Skyhawks, 11 a.m.

Memphis at Agua Caliente, 2 p.m.

Capital City at Erie, 7 p.m.

Maine at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Long Island at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Stockton at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Salt Lake City at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Canton at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Erie, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Iowa at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

