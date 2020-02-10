NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|23
|9
|.719
|—
|Delaware
|18
|14
|.563
|5
|Westchester
|16
|18
|.471
|8
|Raptors
|15
|19
|.441
|9
|Long Island
|13
|19
|.406
|10
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|25
|8
|.758
|—
|Canton
|21
|12
|.636
|4
|Grand Rapids
|19
|14
|.576
|6
|Fort Wayne
|17
|16
|.515
|8
|Windy City
|12
|20
|.375
|12½
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|19
|15
|.559
|—
|College Park
|18
|16
|.529
|1
|Capital City
|16
|17
|.485
|2½
|Erie
|9
|23
|.281
|9
|Greensboro
|7
|26
|.212
|11½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|24
|10
|.706
|—
|Sioux Falls
|17
|17
|.500
|7
|Oklahoma City
|16
|18
|.471
|8
|Iowa
|16
|18
|.471
|8
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|18
|15
|.545
|—
|Stockton
|17
|15
|.531
|½
|Agua Caliente
|17
|17
|.500
|1½
|South Bay
|12
|21
|.364
|6
|Northern Arizona
|9
|25
|.265
|9½
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|23
|10
|.697
|—
|Austin
|19
|14
|.576
|4
|Texas
|19
|16
|.543
|5
|Rio Grande Valley
|11
|23
|.324
|12½
___
Sunday’s Games
College Park 119, Lakeland 115
Fort Wayne 136, Delaware 102
Sioux Falls 116, Long Island 106
Santa Cruz 115, Austin 101
Monday’s Games
Maine 121, Windy City 83
Iowa 133, Stockton 129
Salt Lake City 112, Texas 108, OT
Tuesday’s Games
Wisconsin at College Park Skyhawks, 11 a.m.
Memphis at Agua Caliente, 2 p.m.
Capital City at Erie, 7 p.m.
Maine at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Long Island at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Stockton at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Salt Lake City at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Canton at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Stockton at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Erie, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Iowa at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
