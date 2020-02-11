Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

NBAGL Glance

February 11, 2020 10:08 am
 
< a min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Maine 24 9 .727
Delaware 19 14 .576 5
Westchester 16 19 .457 9
Raptors 15 19 .441
Long Island 13 20 .394 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 26 8 .765
Canton 21 12 .636
Grand Rapids 20 14 .588 6
Fort Wayne 17 17 .500 9
Windy City 12 20 .375 13

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Lakeland 19 15 .559
College Park 18 17 .514
Capital City 17 17 .500 2
Erie 9 24 .273
Greensboro 7 26 .212 11½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 25 10 .714
Oklahoma City 17 18 .486 8
Sioux Falls 17 18 .486 8
Iowa 16 18 .471

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 18 15 .545
Stockton 17 15 .531 ½
Agua Caliente 17 18 .486 2
South Bay 12 21 .364 6
Northern Arizona 9 25 .265

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 23 10 .697
Austin 19 14 .576 4
Texas 19 16 .543 5
Rio Grande Valley 11 23 .324 12½

___

Monday’s Games

Maine 121, Windy City 83

Iowa 133, Stockton 129

Advertisement

Salt Lake City 112, Texas 108, OT

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

Tuesday’s Games

Wisconsin 118, College Park 115

Memphis 111, Agua Caliente 97

Capital City 117, Erie 111

Maine 123, Fort Wayne 119, OT

Grand Rapids 117, Westchester 105

Delaware 98, Sioux Falls 88

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Oklahoma City 137, Long Island 118

Wednesday’s Games

Stockton at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Salt Lake City at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Canton at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Erie, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Iowa at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|11 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 Automated ISR and Battle Management...
2|13 AFCEA DC February Luncheon
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

CGC Active finishes up two month dry dock in Seattle

Today in History

1861: First Medal of Honor action undertaken