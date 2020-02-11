NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|24
|9
|.727
|—
|Delaware
|19
|14
|.576
|5
|Westchester
|16
|19
|.457
|9
|Raptors
|15
|19
|.441
|9½
|Long Island
|13
|20
|.394
|11
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|26
|8
|.765
|—
|Canton
|21
|12
|.636
|4½
|Grand Rapids
|20
|14
|.588
|6
|Fort Wayne
|17
|17
|.500
|9
|Windy City
|12
|20
|.375
|13
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|19
|15
|.559
|—
|College Park
|18
|17
|.514
|1½
|Capital City
|17
|17
|.500
|2
|Erie
|9
|24
|.273
|9½
|Greensboro
|7
|26
|.212
|11½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|25
|10
|.714
|—
|Oklahoma City
|17
|18
|.486
|8
|Sioux Falls
|17
|18
|.486
|8
|Iowa
|16
|18
|.471
|8½
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|18
|15
|.545
|—
|Stockton
|17
|15
|.531
|½
|Agua Caliente
|17
|18
|.486
|2
|South Bay
|12
|21
|.364
|6
|Northern Arizona
|9
|25
|.265
|9½
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|23
|10
|.697
|—
|Austin
|19
|14
|.576
|4
|Texas
|19
|16
|.543
|5
|Rio Grande Valley
|11
|23
|.324
|12½
___
Monday’s Games
Maine 121, Windy City 83
Iowa 133, Stockton 129
Salt Lake City 112, Texas 108, OT
Tuesday’s Games
Wisconsin 118, College Park 115
Memphis 111, Agua Caliente 97
Capital City 117, Erie 111
Maine 123, Fort Wayne 119, OT
Grand Rapids 117, Westchester 105
Delaware 98, Sioux Falls 88
Oklahoma City 137, Long Island 118
Wednesday’s Games
Stockton at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Salt Lake City at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Canton at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Stockton at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Erie, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Iowa at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
