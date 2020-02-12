NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|24
|9
|.727
|—
|Delaware
|19
|14
|.576
|5
|Westchester
|16
|19
|.457
|9
|Raptors
|15
|20
|.429
|10
|Long Island
|13
|20
|.394
|11
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|26
|8
|.765
|—
|Canton
|21
|12
|.636
|4½
|Grand Rapids
|20
|14
|.588
|6
|Fort Wayne
|17
|17
|.500
|9
|Windy City
|12
|20
|.375
|13
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|19
|15
|.559
|—
|College Park
|18
|17
|.514
|1½
|Capital City
|17
|17
|.500
|2
|Erie
|9
|24
|.273
|9½
|Greensboro
|7
|26
|.212
|11½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|25
|10
|.714
|—
|Oklahoma City
|17
|18
|.486
|8
|Sioux Falls
|17
|18
|.486
|8
|Iowa
|17
|18
|.486
|8
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|18
|15
|.545
|—
|Santa Cruz
|18
|16
|.529
|½
|Agua Caliente
|17
|18
|.486
|2
|South Bay
|13
|21
|.382
|5½
|Northern Arizona
|9
|25
|.265
|9½
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|23
|11
|.676
|—
|Austin
|19
|14
|.576
|3½
|Texas
|19
|16
|.543
|4½
|Rio Grande Valley
|11
|23
|.324
|12
___
Tuesday’s Games
Wisconsin 118, College Park 115
Memphis 111, Agua Caliente 97
Grand Rapids 117, Westchester 105
Maine 123, Fort Wayne 119, OT
Capital City 117, Erie 111
Delaware 98, Sioux Falls 88
Oklahoma City 137, Long Island 118
Wednesday’s Games
Stockton 107, Raptors 104
Iowa 152, Santa Cruz 117
South Bay 142, Salt Lake City 128
Thursday’s Games
Canton at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Stockton at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Erie, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Iowa at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Saturday’s Games
No games scheduled.
