NBAGL Glance

February 12, 2020 10:08 am
 
< a min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Maine 24 9 .727
Delaware 19 14 .576 5
Westchester 16 19 .457 9
Raptors 15 20 .429 10
Long Island 13 20 .394 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 26 8 .765
Canton 21 12 .636
Grand Rapids 20 14 .588 6
Fort Wayne 17 17 .500 9
Windy City 12 20 .375 13

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Lakeland 19 15 .559
College Park 18 17 .514
Capital City 17 17 .500 2
Erie 9 24 .273
Greensboro 7 26 .212 11½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 25 10 .714
Oklahoma City 17 18 .486 8
Sioux Falls 17 18 .486 8
Iowa 17 18 .486 8

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Stockton 18 15 .545
Santa Cruz 18 16 .529 ½
Agua Caliente 17 18 .486 2
South Bay 13 21 .382
Northern Arizona 9 25 .265

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 23 11 .676
Austin 19 14 .576
Texas 19 16 .543
Rio Grande Valley 11 23 .324 12

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wisconsin 118, College Park 115

Memphis 111, Agua Caliente 97

Grand Rapids 117, Westchester 105

Maine 123, Fort Wayne 119, OT

Capital City 117, Erie 111

Delaware 98, Sioux Falls 88

Oklahoma City 137, Long Island 118

Wednesday’s Games

Stockton 107, Raptors 104

Iowa 152, Santa Cruz 117

South Bay 142, Salt Lake City 128

Thursday’s Games

Canton at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Erie, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Iowa at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled.

