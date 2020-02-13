NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|24
|9
|.727
|—
|Delaware
|19
|15
|.559
|5½
|Westchester
|16
|19
|.457
|9
|Raptors
|15
|20
|.429
|10
|Long Island
|13
|20
|.394
|11
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|27
|8
|.771
|—
|Canton
|21
|13
|.618
|5½
|Grand Rapids
|21
|14
|.600
|6
|Fort Wayne
|17
|18
|.486
|10
|Windy City
|12
|21
|.364
|14
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|19
|15
|.559
|—
|Capital City
|18
|17
|.514
|1½
|College Park
|18
|17
|.514
|1½
|Erie
|10
|24
|.294
|9
|Greensboro
|7
|27
|.206
|12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|25
|10
|.714
|—
|Oklahoma City
|17
|18
|.486
|8
|Iowa
|17
|18
|.486
|8
|Sioux Falls
|17
|19
|.472
|8½
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|19
|15
|.559
|—
|Santa Cruz
|18
|16
|.529
|1
|Agua Caliente
|17
|18
|.486
|2½
|South Bay
|13
|21
|.382
|6
|Northern Arizona
|9
|25
|.265
|10
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|23
|11
|.676
|—
|Austin
|20
|14
|.588
|3
|Texas
|19
|16
|.543
|4½
|Rio Grande Valley
|11
|23
|.324
|12
___
Wednesday’s Games
Stockton 107, Raptors 104
Iowa 152, Santa Cruz 117
South Bay 142, Salt Lake City 128
Thursday’s Games
Grand Rapids 103, Canton 101
Stockton 128, Delaware 117
Capital City 130, Fort Wayne 125
Erie 127, Windy City 124, OT
Wisconsin 126, Greensboro 115
Austin 116, Sioux Falls 106
Iowa at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Saturday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled.
