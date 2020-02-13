Listen Live Sports

NBAGL Glance

February 13, 2020
 
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Maine 24 9 .727
Delaware 19 15 .559
Westchester 16 19 .457 9
Raptors 15 20 .429 10
Long Island 13 20 .394 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 27 8 .771
Canton 21 13 .618
Grand Rapids 21 14 .600 6
Fort Wayne 17 18 .486 10
Windy City 12 21 .364 14

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Lakeland 19 15 .559
Capital City 18 17 .514
College Park 18 17 .514
Erie 10 24 .294 9
Greensboro 7 27 .206 12

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 25 10 .714
Oklahoma City 17 18 .486 8
Iowa 17 18 .486 8
Sioux Falls 17 19 .472

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Stockton 19 15 .559
Santa Cruz 18 16 .529 1
Agua Caliente 17 18 .486
South Bay 13 21 .382 6
Northern Arizona 9 25 .265 10

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 23 11 .676
Austin 20 14 .588 3
Texas 19 16 .543
Rio Grande Valley 11 23 .324 12

___

Wednesday’s Games

Stockton 107, Raptors 104

Iowa 152, Santa Cruz 117

South Bay 142, Salt Lake City 128

Thursday’s Games

Grand Rapids 103, Canton 101

Stockton 128, Delaware 117

Capital City 130, Fort Wayne 125

Erie 127, Windy City 124, OT

Wisconsin 126, Greensboro 115

Austin 116, Sioux Falls 106

Iowa at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled.

