NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|24
|9
|.727
|—
|Delaware
|19
|15
|.559
|5½
|Westchester
|16
|19
|.457
|9
|Raptors
|15
|20
|.429
|10
|Long Island
|13
|20
|.394
|11
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|27
|8
|.771
|—
|Canton
|21
|13
|.618
|5½
|Grand Rapids
|21
|14
|.600
|6
|Fort Wayne
|17
|18
|.486
|10
|Windy City
|12
|21
|.364
|14
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|19
|15
|.559
|—
|Capital City
|18
|17
|.514
|1½
|College Park
|18
|17
|.514
|1½
|Erie
|10
|24
|.294
|9
|Greensboro
|7
|27
|.206
|12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|25
|10
|.714
|—
|Oklahoma City
|17
|18
|.486
|8
|Sioux Falls
|17
|19
|.472
|8½
|Iowa
|17
|19
|.472
|8½
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|19
|15
|.559
|—
|Santa Cruz
|18
|16
|.529
|1
|Agua Caliente
|18
|18
|.500
|2
|South Bay
|13
|21
|.382
|6
|Northern Arizona
|9
|25
|.265
|10
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|23
|11
|.676
|—
|Austin
|20
|14
|.588
|3
|Texas
|19
|16
|.543
|4½
|Rio Grande Valley
|11
|23
|.324
|12
___
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Wednesday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Canton, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Memphis, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Texas, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Erie at Windy City, 12 p.m.
College Park Skyhawks at Maine, 7 p.m.
South Bay at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
