NBAGL Glance

February 20, 2020 10:09 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Maine 25 9 .735
Delaware 19 15 .559 6
Raptors 16 20 .444 10
Westchester 16 20 .444 10
Long Island 13 20 .394 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 28 8 .778
Canton 22 13 .629
Grand Rapids 21 15 .583 7
Fort Wayne 17 19 .472 11
Windy City 13 21 .382 14

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Lakeland 19 15 .559
Capital City 18 17 .514
College Park 18 18 .500 2
Erie 10 25 .286
Greensboro 8 27 .229 11½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 25 11 .694
Sioux Falls 18 19 .486
Oklahoma City 17 18 .486
Iowa 17 20 .459

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Stockton 19 16 .543
Santa Cruz 19 16 .543
Agua Caliente 19 19 .500
South Bay 14 22 .389
Northern Arizona 9 26 .257 10

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 24 11 .686
Austin 21 14 .600 3
Texas 19 17 .528
Rio Grande Valley 11 23 .324 12½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Wisconsin 107, Grand Rapids 103

Canton 106, Northern Arizona 94

Greensboro 124, Fort Wayne 117

Sioux Falls 120, Memphis 97

South Bay 140, Texas 98

Raptors 126, Westchester 124, 3OT

Salt Lake City 105, Iowa 93

Agua Caliente 134, Stockton 131

Thursday’s Games

Windy City 103, Erie 93

Maine 119, College Park 100

Austin 128, South Bay 124

Santa Cruz 92, Agua Caliente 90

Friday’s Games

Canton at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Capital City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Windy City, 6 p.m.

Capital City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

College Park Skyhawks at Erie, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Canton at Fort Wayne, 3 p.m.

Maine at Westchester, 3 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

South Bay at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Lakeland at Windy City, 6 p.m.

