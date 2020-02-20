NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|25
|9
|.735
|—
|Delaware
|19
|15
|.559
|6
|Raptors
|16
|20
|.444
|10
|Westchester
|16
|20
|.444
|10
|Long Island
|13
|20
|.394
|11½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|28
|8
|.778
|—
|Canton
|22
|13
|.629
|5½
|Grand Rapids
|21
|15
|.583
|7
|Fort Wayne
|17
|19
|.472
|11
|Windy City
|13
|21
|.382
|14
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|19
|15
|.559
|—
|Capital City
|18
|17
|.514
|1½
|College Park
|18
|18
|.500
|2
|Erie
|10
|25
|.286
|9½
|Greensboro
|8
|27
|.229
|11½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|25
|11
|.694
|—
|Sioux Falls
|18
|19
|.486
|7½
|Oklahoma City
|17
|18
|.486
|7½
|Iowa
|17
|20
|.459
|8½
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|19
|16
|.543
|—
|Santa Cruz
|19
|16
|.543
|—
|Agua Caliente
|19
|19
|.500
|1½
|South Bay
|14
|22
|.389
|5½
|Northern Arizona
|9
|26
|.257
|10
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|24
|11
|.686
|—
|Austin
|21
|14
|.600
|3
|Texas
|19
|17
|.528
|5½
|Rio Grande Valley
|11
|23
|.324
|12½
___
Wednesday’s Games
Wisconsin 107, Grand Rapids 103
Canton 106, Northern Arizona 94
Greensboro 124, Fort Wayne 117
Sioux Falls 120, Memphis 97
South Bay 140, Texas 98
Raptors 126, Westchester 124, 3OT
Salt Lake City 105, Iowa 93
Agua Caliente 134, Stockton 131
Thursday’s Games
Windy City 103, Erie 93
Maine 119, College Park 100
Austin 128, South Bay 124
Santa Cruz 92, Agua Caliente 90
Friday’s Games
Canton at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Capital City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Maine at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Windy City, 6 p.m.
Capital City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
College Park Skyhawks at Erie, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Stockton at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Canton at Fort Wayne, 3 p.m.
Maine at Westchester, 3 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
South Bay at Iowa, 5 p.m.
Lakeland at Windy City, 6 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.