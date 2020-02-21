NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|25
|9
|.735
|—
|Delaware
|19
|16
|.543
|6½
|Raptors
|16
|20
|.444
|10
|Westchester
|16
|21
|.432
|10½
|Long Island
|14
|20
|.412
|11
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|28
|8
|.778
|—
|Canton
|23
|13
|.639
|5
|Grand Rapids
|22
|15
|.595
|6½
|Fort Wayne
|18
|19
|.486
|10½
|Windy City
|13
|21
|.382
|14
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|19
|16
|.543
|—
|Capital City
|19
|17
|.528
|½
|College Park
|18
|18
|.500
|1½
|Erie
|10
|25
|.286
|9
|Greensboro
|8
|28
|.222
|11½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|25
|11
|.694
|—
|Sioux Falls
|18
|19
|.486
|7½
|Oklahoma City
|17
|18
|.486
|7½
|Iowa
|17
|20
|.459
|8½
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|19
|16
|.543
|—
|Santa Cruz
|19
|16
|.543
|—
|Agua Caliente
|19
|19
|.500
|1½
|South Bay
|14
|22
|.389
|5½
|Northern Arizona
|9
|27
|.250
|10½
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|24
|11
|.686
|—
|Austin
|21
|14
|.600
|3
|Texas
|19
|18
|.514
|6
|Rio Grande Valley
|12
|23
|.343
|12
___
Thursday’s Games
Windy City 103, Erie 93
Maine 119, College Park 100
Austin 128, South Bay 124
Santa Cruz 92, Agua Caliente 90
Friday’s Games
Capital City 120, Greensboro 110
Grand Rapids 127, Northern Arizona 104
Canton 131, Delaware 115
Long Island 110, Lakeland 84
Fort Wayne 112, Westchester 106
Rio Grande Valley 132, Texas 124
Saturday’s Games
Maine at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Windy City, 6 p.m.
Capital City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
College Park Skyhawks at Erie, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Stockton at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Canton at Fort Wayne, 3 p.m.
Maine at Westchester, 3 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
South Bay at Iowa, 5 p.m.
Lakeland at Windy City, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Greensboro at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Stockton, 10 p.m.
