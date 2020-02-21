Listen Live Sports

NBAGL Glance

February 21, 2020 10:08 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Maine 25 9 .735
Delaware 19 16 .543
Raptors 16 20 .444 10
Westchester 16 21 .432 10½
Long Island 14 20 .412 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 28 8 .778
Canton 23 13 .639 5
Grand Rapids 22 15 .595
Fort Wayne 18 19 .486 10½
Windy City 13 21 .382 14

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Lakeland 19 16 .543
Capital City 19 17 .528 ½
College Park 18 18 .500
Erie 10 25 .286 9
Greensboro 8 28 .222 11½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 25 11 .694
Sioux Falls 18 19 .486
Oklahoma City 17 18 .486
Iowa 17 20 .459

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Stockton 19 16 .543
Santa Cruz 19 16 .543
Agua Caliente 19 19 .500
South Bay 14 22 .389
Northern Arizona 9 27 .250 10½

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 24 11 .686
Austin 21 14 .600 3
Texas 19 18 .514 6
Rio Grande Valley 12 23 .343 12

___

Thursday’s Games

Windy City 103, Erie 93

Maine 119, College Park 100

Austin 128, South Bay 124

Santa Cruz 92, Agua Caliente 90

Friday’s Games

Capital City 120, Greensboro 110

Grand Rapids 127, Northern Arizona 104

Canton 131, Delaware 115

Long Island 110, Lakeland 84

Fort Wayne 112, Westchester 106

Rio Grande Valley 132, Texas 124

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Windy City, 6 p.m.

Capital City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

College Park Skyhawks at Erie, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Canton at Fort Wayne, 3 p.m.

Maine at Westchester, 3 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

South Bay at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Lakeland at Windy City, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Greensboro at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

