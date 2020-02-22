NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|25
|10
|.714
|—
|Delaware
|19
|16
|.543
|6
|Raptors
|17
|20
|.459
|9
|Westchester
|16
|21
|.432
|10
|Long Island
|14
|20
|.412
|10½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|28
|8
|.778
|—
|Canton
|23
|13
|.639
|5
|Grand Rapids
|22
|15
|.595
|6½
|Fort Wayne
|18
|19
|.486
|10½
|Windy City
|14
|21
|.400
|13½
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|19
|16
|.543
|—
|Capital City
|20
|17
|.541
|—
|College Park
|19
|18
|.514
|1
|Erie
|10
|26
|.278
|9½
|Greensboro
|8
|29
|.216
|12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|26
|11
|.703
|—
|Sioux Falls
|19
|19
|.500
|7½
|Oklahoma City
|17
|19
|.472
|8½
|Iowa
|17
|20
|.459
|9
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|19
|16
|.543
|—
|Santa Cruz
|19
|16
|.543
|—
|Agua Caliente
|19
|19
|.500
|1½
|South Bay
|14
|22
|.389
|5½
|Northern Arizona
|9
|28
|.243
|11
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|24
|11
|.686
|—
|Austin
|21
|14
|.600
|3
|Texas
|19
|18
|.514
|6
|Rio Grande Valley
|12
|24
|.333
|12½
___
Friday’s Games
Capital City 120, Greensboro 110
Grand Rapids 127, Northern Arizona 104
Canton 131, Delaware 115
Long Island 110, Lakeland 84
Fort Wayne 112, Westchester 106
Rio Grande Valley 132, Texas 124
Saturday’s Games
Raptors 116, Maine 109
Windy City 109, Northern Arizona 95
Capital City 121, Greensboro 117
College Park 133, Erie 124
Sioux Falls 127, Oklahoma City 105
Memphis 116, Rio Grande Valley 113
Stockton at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Canton at Fort Wayne, 3 p.m.
Maine at Westchester, 3 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
South Bay at Iowa, 5 p.m.
Lakeland at Windy City, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Greensboro at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Windy City at Grand Rapids, 11 a.m.
Maine at Capital City, 11:30 a.m.
College Park Skyhawks at Canton, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Erie, 7 p.m.
Austin at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Delaware at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
