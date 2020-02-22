Listen Live Sports

NBAGL Glance

February 22, 2020
 
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Maine 25 10 .714
Delaware 19 16 .543 6
Raptors 17 20 .459 9
Westchester 16 21 .432 10
Long Island 14 20 .412 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 28 8 .778
Canton 23 13 .639 5
Grand Rapids 22 15 .595
Fort Wayne 18 19 .486 10½
Windy City 14 21 .400 13½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Lakeland 19 16 .543
Capital City 20 17 .541
College Park 19 18 .514 1
Erie 10 26 .278
Greensboro 8 29 .216 12

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 26 11 .703
Sioux Falls 19 19 .500
Oklahoma City 17 19 .472
Iowa 17 20 .459 9

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Stockton 19 16 .543
Santa Cruz 19 16 .543
Agua Caliente 19 19 .500
South Bay 14 22 .389
Northern Arizona 9 28 .243 11

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 24 11 .686
Austin 21 14 .600 3
Texas 19 18 .514 6
Rio Grande Valley 12 24 .333 12½

Friday’s Games

Capital City 120, Greensboro 110

Grand Rapids 127, Northern Arizona 104

Canton 131, Delaware 115

Long Island 110, Lakeland 84

Fort Wayne 112, Westchester 106

Rio Grande Valley 132, Texas 124

Saturday’s Games

Raptors 116, Maine 109

Windy City 109, Northern Arizona 95

Capital City 121, Greensboro 117

College Park 133, Erie 124

Sioux Falls 127, Oklahoma City 105

Memphis 116, Rio Grande Valley 113

Stockton at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Canton at Fort Wayne, 3 p.m.

Maine at Westchester, 3 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

South Bay at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Lakeland at Windy City, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Greensboro at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Windy City at Grand Rapids, 11 a.m.

Maine at Capital City, 11:30 a.m.

College Park Skyhawks at Canton, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Erie, 7 p.m.

Austin at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Delaware at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

