Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

NBAGL Glance

February 23, 2020 10:08 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Maine 26 10 .722
Delaware 19 16 .543
Raptors 17 20 .459
Westchester 16 22 .421 11
Long Island 14 20 .412 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 28 9 .757
Canton 24 13 .649 4
Grand Rapids 23 15 .605
Fort Wayne 18 20 .474 10½
Windy City 14 21 .400 13

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Lakeland 19 16 .543
Capital City 20 17 .541
College Park 19 18 .514 1
Erie 10 26 .278
Greensboro 8 29 .216 12

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 26 11 .703
Sioux Falls 19 19 .500
Oklahoma City 17 19 .472
Iowa 17 20 .459 9

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Stockton 20 16 .556
Santa Cruz 19 17 .528 1
Agua Caliente 19 19 .500 2
South Bay 14 22 .389 6
Northern Arizona 9 28 .243 11½

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 24 11 .686
Austin 21 14 .600 3
Texas 19 18 .514 6
Rio Grande Valley 12 24 .333 12½

___

Saturday’s Games

Raptors 116, Maine 109

Windy City 109, Northern Arizona 95

Advertisement

Capital City 121, Greensboro 117

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how DIA and NSA create a secure and flexible infrastructure to use AI and machine learning tools in this free webinar.

College Park 133, Erie 124

Sioux Falls 127, Oklahoma City 105

Memphis 116, Rio Grande Valley 113

Stockton 110, Santa Cruz 105

Sunday’s Games

Maine 116, Westchester 111

Canton 124, Fort Wayne 113

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Grand Rapids 126, Wisconsin 117

South Bay at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Lakeland at Windy City, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Greensboro at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Windy City at Grand Rapids, 11 a.m.

Maine at Capital City, 11:30 a.m.

College Park Skyhawks at Canton, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Erie, 7 p.m.

Austin at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Delaware at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Salt Lake City at Stockton, 1 p.m.

Greensboro at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|26 Federal Networks 2020
2|26 Biometrics for Government & Law...
2|27 Cyber Bytes Networking Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Technician learns gender of his child aboard USS Eisenhower

Today in History

1951: 22nd Amendment ratified, limits presidents to two terms