NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|26
|10
|.722
|—
|Delaware
|19
|16
|.543
|6½
|Raptors
|17
|20
|.459
|9½
|Westchester
|16
|22
|.421
|11
|Long Island
|14
|20
|.412
|11
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|28
|9
|.757
|—
|Canton
|24
|13
|.649
|4
|Grand Rapids
|23
|15
|.605
|5½
|Fort Wayne
|18
|20
|.474
|10½
|Windy City
|14
|21
|.400
|13
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|19
|16
|.543
|—
|Capital City
|20
|17
|.541
|—
|College Park
|19
|18
|.514
|1
|Erie
|10
|26
|.278
|9½
|Greensboro
|8
|29
|.216
|12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|26
|11
|.703
|—
|Sioux Falls
|19
|19
|.500
|7½
|Oklahoma City
|17
|19
|.472
|8½
|Iowa
|17
|20
|.459
|9
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|20
|16
|.556
|—
|Santa Cruz
|19
|17
|.528
|1
|Agua Caliente
|19
|19
|.500
|2
|South Bay
|14
|22
|.389
|6
|Northern Arizona
|9
|28
|.243
|11½
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|24
|11
|.686
|—
|Austin
|21
|14
|.600
|3
|Texas
|19
|18
|.514
|6
|Rio Grande Valley
|12
|24
|.333
|12½
___
Saturday’s Games
Raptors 116, Maine 109
Windy City 109, Northern Arizona 95
Capital City 121, Greensboro 117
College Park 133, Erie 124
Sioux Falls 127, Oklahoma City 105
Memphis 116, Rio Grande Valley 113
Stockton 110, Santa Cruz 105
Sunday’s Games
Maine 116, Westchester 111
Canton 124, Fort Wayne 113
Grand Rapids 126, Wisconsin 117
South Bay at Iowa, 5 p.m.
Lakeland at Windy City, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Greensboro at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Windy City at Grand Rapids, 11 a.m.
Maine at Capital City, 11:30 a.m.
College Park Skyhawks at Canton, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Erie, 7 p.m.
Austin at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Delaware at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Salt Lake City at Stockton, 1 p.m.
Greensboro at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.
