NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|26
|10
|.722
|—
|Delaware
|19
|16
|.543
|6½
|Raptors
|17
|20
|.459
|9½
|Long Island
|15
|20
|.429
|10½
|Westchester
|16
|22
|.421
|11
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|28
|9
|.757
|—
|Canton
|24
|13
|.649
|4
|Grand Rapids
|23
|15
|.605
|5½
|Fort Wayne
|18
|20
|.474
|10½
|Windy City
|15
|21
|.417
|12½
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Capital City
|20
|17
|.541
|—
|Lakeland
|19
|17
|.528
|½
|College Park
|19
|18
|.514
|1
|Erie
|10
|26
|.278
|9½
|Greensboro
|8
|30
|.211
|12½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|26
|11
|.703
|—
|Sioux Falls
|19
|19
|.500
|7½
|Oklahoma City
|17
|19
|.472
|8½
|Iowa
|17
|21
|.447
|9½
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|20
|16
|.556
|—
|Santa Cruz
|19
|17
|.528
|1
|Agua Caliente
|19
|19
|.500
|2
|South Bay
|15
|22
|.405
|5½
|Northern Arizona
|9
|28
|.243
|11½
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|24
|11
|.686
|—
|Austin
|21
|14
|.600
|3
|Texas
|19
|18
|.514
|6
|Rio Grande Valley
|12
|24
|.333
|12½
___
Sunday’s Games
Maine 116, Westchester 111
Canton 124, Fort Wayne 113
Grand Rapids 126, Wisconsin 117
South Bay 152, Iowa 148
Windy City 117, Lakeland 110
Monday’s Games
Long Island 123, Greensboro 84
Salt Lake City at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Windy City at Grand Rapids, 11 a.m.
Maine at Capital City, 11:30 a.m.
College Park Skyhawks at Canton, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Erie, 7 p.m.
Austin at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Delaware at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Salt Lake City at Stockton, 1 p.m.
Greensboro at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Capital City at College Park Skyhawks, 7 p.m.
Erie at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Maine, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Austin at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.