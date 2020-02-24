Listen Live Sports

NBAGL Glance

February 24, 2020 10:08 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Maine 26 10 .722
Delaware 19 16 .543
Raptors 17 20 .459
Long Island 15 20 .429 10½
Westchester 16 22 .421 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 28 9 .757
Canton 24 13 .649 4
Grand Rapids 23 15 .605
Fort Wayne 18 20 .474 10½
Windy City 15 21 .417 12½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Capital City 20 17 .541
Lakeland 19 17 .528 ½
College Park 19 18 .514 1
Erie 10 26 .278
Greensboro 8 30 .211 12½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 26 11 .703
Sioux Falls 19 19 .500
Oklahoma City 17 19 .472
Iowa 17 21 .447

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Stockton 20 16 .556
Santa Cruz 19 17 .528 1
Agua Caliente 19 19 .500 2
South Bay 15 22 .405
Northern Arizona 9 28 .243 11½

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 24 11 .686
Austin 21 14 .600 3
Texas 19 18 .514 6
Rio Grande Valley 12 24 .333 12½

___

Sunday’s Games

Maine 116, Westchester 111

Canton 124, Fort Wayne 113

Grand Rapids 126, Wisconsin 117

South Bay 152, Iowa 148

Windy City 117, Lakeland 110

Monday’s Games

Long Island 123, Greensboro 84

Salt Lake City at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Windy City at Grand Rapids, 11 a.m.

Maine at Capital City, 11:30 a.m.

College Park Skyhawks at Canton, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Erie, 7 p.m.

Austin at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Delaware at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Salt Lake City at Stockton, 1 p.m.

Greensboro at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Capital City at College Park Skyhawks, 7 p.m.

Erie at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Maine, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Austin at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

