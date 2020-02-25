NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|27
|10
|.730
|—
|Delaware
|19
|17
|.528
|7½
|Raptors
|18
|20
|.474
|9½
|Long Island
|15
|20
|.429
|11
|Westchester
|16
|22
|.421
|11½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|29
|9
|.763
|—
|Canton
|25
|13
|.658
|4
|Grand Rapids
|24
|15
|.615
|5½
|Fort Wayne
|18
|21
|.462
|11½
|Windy City
|15
|22
|.405
|13½
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|20
|17
|.541
|—
|Capital City
|20
|18
|.526
|½
|College Park
|19
|19
|.500
|1½
|Erie
|10
|27
|.270
|10
|Greensboro
|8
|30
|.211
|12½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|26
|11
|.703
|—
|Sioux Falls
|20
|19
|.513
|7
|Oklahoma City
|17
|19
|.472
|8½
|Iowa
|17
|21
|.447
|9½
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|21
|16
|.568
|—
|Santa Cruz
|19
|17
|.528
|1½
|Agua Caliente
|19
|19
|.500
|2½
|South Bay
|15
|22
|.405
|6
|Northern Arizona
|9
|28
|.243
|12
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|24
|12
|.667
|—
|Austin
|21
|15
|.583
|3
|Texas
|19
|18
|.514
|5½
|Rio Grande Valley
|12
|24
|.333
|12
___
Monday’s Games
Long Island 123, Greensboro 84
Stockton 140, Salt Lake City 110
Tuesday’s Games
Grand Rapids 116, Windy City 83
Maine 125, Capital City 93
Lakeland 112, Erie 110
Canton 121, College Park 116
Raptors 113, Fort Wayne 96
Sioux Falls 100, Austin 99
Wisconsin 133, Delaware 128
Wednesday’s Games
Salt Lake City at Stockton, 1 p.m.
Greensboro at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Capital City at College Park Skyhawks, 7 p.m.
Erie at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Maine, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Austin at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Windy City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
