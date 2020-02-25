Listen Live Sports

NBAGL Glance

February 25, 2020 10:08 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Maine 27 10 .730
Delaware 19 17 .528
Raptors 18 20 .474
Long Island 15 20 .429 11
Westchester 16 22 .421 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 29 9 .763
Canton 25 13 .658 4
Grand Rapids 24 15 .615
Fort Wayne 18 21 .462 11½
Windy City 15 22 .405 13½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Lakeland 20 17 .541
Capital City 20 18 .526 ½
College Park 19 19 .500
Erie 10 27 .270 10
Greensboro 8 30 .211 12½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 26 11 .703
Sioux Falls 20 19 .513 7
Oklahoma City 17 19 .472
Iowa 17 21 .447

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Stockton 21 16 .568
Santa Cruz 19 17 .528
Agua Caliente 19 19 .500
South Bay 15 22 .405 6
Northern Arizona 9 28 .243 12

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 24 12 .667
Austin 21 15 .583 3
Texas 19 18 .514
Rio Grande Valley 12 24 .333 12

___

Monday’s Games

Long Island 123, Greensboro 84

Stockton 140, Salt Lake City 110

Tuesday’s Games

Grand Rapids 116, Windy City 83

Maine 125, Capital City 93

Lakeland 112, Erie 110

Canton 121, College Park 116

Raptors 113, Fort Wayne 96

Sioux Falls 100, Austin 99

Wisconsin 133, Delaware 128

Wednesday’s Games

Salt Lake City at Stockton, 1 p.m.

Greensboro at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Capital City at College Park Skyhawks, 7 p.m.

Erie at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Maine, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Austin at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Windy City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

