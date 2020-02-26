Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

NBAGL Glance

February 26, 2020 10:08 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Maine 27 10 .730
Delaware 19 17 .528
Raptors 18 20 .474
Westchester 17 22 .436 11
Long Island 15 20 .429 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 29 9 .763
Canton 25 13 .658 4
Grand Rapids 24 15 .615
Fort Wayne 18 21 .462 11½
Windy City 15 22 .405 13½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Lakeland 20 17 .541
Capital City 20 18 .526 ½
College Park 19 19 .500
Erie 10 27 .270 10
Greensboro 8 31 .205 13

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 26 11 .703
Sioux Falls 20 19 .513 7
Oklahoma City 18 19 .486 8
Iowa 17 21 .447

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Stockton 21 17 .553
Santa Cruz 19 18 .514
Agua Caliente 19 19 .500 2
South Bay 16 22 .421 5
Northern Arizona 9 29 .237 12

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 25 12 .676
Austin 21 15 .583
Texas 20 18 .526
Rio Grande Valley 12 25 .324 13

___

Tuesday’s Games

Grand Rapids 116, Windy City 83

Maine 125, Capital City 93

Advertisement

Lakeland 112, Erie 110

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how DIA and NSA create a secure and flexible infrastructure to use AI and machine learning tools in this free webinar.

Canton 121, College Park 116

Raptors 113, Fort Wayne 96

Sioux Falls 100, Austin 99

Wisconsin 133, Delaware 128

Wednesday’s Games

Salt Lake City 128, Stockton 99

Westchester 129, Greensboro 115

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Texas 140, Rio Grande Valley 120

Oklahoma City 128, Northern Arizona 115

South Bay 128, Santa Cruz 122

Thursday’s Games

Capital City at College Park Skyhawks, 7 p.m.

Erie at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Maine, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Austin at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Windy City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Capital City at Canton, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin at Westchester, 5 p.m.

College Park Skyhawks at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Erie at Maine, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound