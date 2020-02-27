NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|27
|11
|.711
|—
|Delaware
|19
|18
|.514
|7½
|Raptors
|18
|20
|.474
|9
|Westchester
|17
|22
|.436
|10½
|Long Island
|15
|21
|.417
|11
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|30
|9
|.769
|—
|Canton
|25
|13
|.658
|4½
|Grand Rapids
|24
|15
|.615
|6
|Fort Wayne
|18
|21
|.462
|12
|Windy City
|15
|22
|.405
|14
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|21
|17
|.553
|—
|Capital City
|21
|18
|.538
|½
|College Park
|19
|20
|.487
|2½
|Erie
|11
|27
|.289
|10
|Greensboro
|8
|31
|.205
|13½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|26
|11
|.703
|—
|Sioux Falls
|20
|19
|.513
|7
|Oklahoma City
|18
|19
|.486
|8
|Iowa
|17
|21
|.447
|9½
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|21
|17
|.553
|—
|Santa Cruz
|19
|18
|.514
|1½
|Agua Caliente
|20
|19
|.513
|1½
|South Bay
|16
|22
|.421
|5
|Northern Arizona
|9
|29
|.237
|12
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|25
|12
|.676
|—
|Austin
|21
|16
|.568
|4
|Texas
|20
|18
|.526
|5½
|Rio Grande Valley
|12
|25
|.324
|13
___
Wednesday’s Games
Salt Lake City 128, Stockton 99
Westchester 129, Greensboro 115
Texas 140, Rio Grande Valley 120
Oklahoma City 128, Northern Arizona 115
South Bay 128, Santa Cruz 122
Thursday’s Games
Capital City 133, College Park 104
Erie 125, Long Island 124
Lakeland 106, Maine 103
Wisconsin 125, Delaware 106
Agua Caliente 118, Austin 104
Friday’s Games
Windy City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Capital City at Canton, 2 p.m.
Wisconsin at Westchester, 5 p.m.
College Park Skyhawks at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Erie at Maine, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Austin at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Canton, 3 p.m.
Raptors at Long Island, 3 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Stockton, 5 p.m.
