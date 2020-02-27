Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

NBAGL Glance

February 27, 2020 10:08 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Maine 27 11 .711
Delaware 19 18 .514
Raptors 18 20 .474 9
Westchester 17 22 .436 10½
Long Island 15 21 .417 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 30 9 .769
Canton 25 13 .658
Grand Rapids 24 15 .615 6
Fort Wayne 18 21 .462 12
Windy City 15 22 .405 14

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Lakeland 21 17 .553
Capital City 21 18 .538 ½
College Park 19 20 .487
Erie 11 27 .289 10
Greensboro 8 31 .205 13½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 26 11 .703
Sioux Falls 20 19 .513 7
Oklahoma City 18 19 .486 8
Iowa 17 21 .447

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Stockton 21 17 .553
Santa Cruz 19 18 .514
Agua Caliente 20 19 .513
South Bay 16 22 .421 5
Northern Arizona 9 29 .237 12

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 25 12 .676
Austin 21 16 .568 4
Texas 20 18 .526
Rio Grande Valley 12 25 .324 13

___

Wednesday’s Games

Salt Lake City 128, Stockton 99

Westchester 129, Greensboro 115

Advertisement

Texas 140, Rio Grande Valley 120

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how DIA and NSA create a secure and flexible infrastructure to use AI and machine learning tools in this free webinar.

Oklahoma City 128, Northern Arizona 115

South Bay 128, Santa Cruz 122

Thursday’s Games

Capital City 133, College Park 104

Erie 125, Long Island 124

Lakeland 106, Maine 103

Wisconsin 125, Delaware 106

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Agua Caliente 118, Austin 104

Friday’s Games

Windy City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Capital City at Canton, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin at Westchester, 5 p.m.

College Park Skyhawks at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Erie at Maine, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Canton, 3 p.m.

Raptors at Long Island, 3 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Stockton, 5 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound