Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

NBAGL Glance

February 28, 2020 10:08 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Maine 27 11 .711
Delaware 19 18 .514
Raptors 18 20 .474 9
Westchester 17 22 .436 10½
Long Island 15 21 .417 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 30 9 .769
Canton 25 13 .658
Grand Rapids 24 15 .615 6
Fort Wayne 18 21 .462 12
Windy City 16 22 .421 13½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Lakeland 21 17 .553
Capital City 21 18 .538 ½
College Park 19 20 .487
Erie 11 27 .289 10
Greensboro 8 32 .200 14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 26 12 .684
Sioux Falls 20 20 .500 7
Oklahoma City 18 19 .486
Iowa 17 21 .447 9

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Stockton 21 17 .553
Santa Cruz 19 18 .514
Agua Caliente 20 19 .513
South Bay 16 22 .421 5
Northern Arizona 9 29 .237 12

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 26 12 .684
Austin 21 16 .568
Texas 21 18 .538
Rio Grande Valley 12 25 .324 13½

___

Thursday’s Games

Capital City 133, College Park 104

Erie 125, Long Island 124

Advertisement

Lakeland 106, Maine 103

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Wisconsin 125, Delaware 106

Agua Caliente 118, Austin 104

Friday’s Games

Windy City 110, Greensboro 107

Salt Lake City 112, Memphis 91

Texas 125, Sioux Falls 117

Rio Grande Valley at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Saturday’s Games

Capital City at Canton, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin at Westchester, 5 p.m.

College Park Skyhawks at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Erie at Maine, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Canton, 3 p.m.

Raptors at Long Island, 3 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Stockton, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Delaware at Capital City, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ross arrives in Bulgaria

Today in History

1972: Pioneer 10 spacecraft launched to Jupiter