NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|28
|11
|.718
|—
|Delaware
|20
|18
|.526
|7½
|Raptors
|18
|20
|.474
|9½
|Westchester
|17
|23
|.425
|11½
|Long Island
|15
|21
|.417
|11½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|31
|9
|.775
|—
|Canton
|26
|13
|.667
|4½
|Grand Rapids
|24
|16
|.600
|7
|Fort Wayne
|18
|21
|.462
|12½
|Windy City
|16
|23
|.410
|14½
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|22
|17
|.564
|—
|Capital City
|21
|19
|.525
|1½
|College Park
|20
|20
|.500
|2½
|Erie
|11
|28
|.282
|11
|Greensboro
|8
|33
|.195
|15
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|26
|13
|.667
|—
|Sioux Falls
|20
|20
|.500
|6½
|Oklahoma City
|19
|19
|.500
|6½
|Iowa
|17
|22
|.436
|9
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|21
|17
|.553
|—
|Santa Cruz
|20
|18
|.526
|1
|Agua Caliente
|20
|20
|.500
|2
|South Bay
|17
|22
|.436
|4½
|Northern Arizona
|9
|30
|.231
|12½
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|27
|12
|.692
|—
|Austin
|21
|16
|.568
|5
|Texas
|22
|18
|.550
|5½
|Rio Grande Valley
|12
|26
|.316
|14½
___
Friday’s Games
Windy City 110, Greensboro 107
Salt Lake City 112, Memphis 91
Texas 125, Sioux Falls 117
Santa Cruz 130, Rio Grande Valley 128
Saturday’s Games
Canton 136, Capital City 112
Wisconsin 115, Westchester 108
Maine 119, Erie 106
College Park 125, Greensboro 104
Lakeland 121, Grand Rapids 107
Oklahoma City 122, Iowa 107
Salt Lake City 113, Memphis 110
South Bay 123, Agua Caliente 118
Texas 131, Northern Arizona 110
Delaware 122, Windy City 99
Austin at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Canton, 3 p.m.
Raptors at Long Island, 3 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Stockton, 5 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Delaware at Capital City, 7 p.m.
South Bay at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Long Island at Erie, 7 p.m.
Texas at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Stockton at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
