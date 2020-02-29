Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

NBAGL Glance

February 29, 2020 10:08 am
 
< a min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Maine 28 11 .718
Delaware 20 18 .526
Raptors 18 20 .474
Westchester 17 23 .425 11½
Long Island 15 21 .417 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 31 9 .775
Canton 26 13 .667
Grand Rapids 24 16 .600 7
Fort Wayne 18 21 .462 12½
Windy City 16 23 .410 14½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Lakeland 22 17 .564
Capital City 21 19 .525
College Park 20 20 .500
Erie 11 28 .282 11
Greensboro 8 33 .195 15

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 26 13 .667
Sioux Falls 20 20 .500
Oklahoma City 19 19 .500
Iowa 17 22 .436 9

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Stockton 21 17 .553
Santa Cruz 20 18 .526 1
Agua Caliente 20 20 .500 2
South Bay 17 22 .436
Northern Arizona 9 30 .231 12½

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 27 12 .692
Austin 21 16 .568 5
Texas 22 18 .550
Rio Grande Valley 12 26 .316 14½

___

Friday’s Games

Windy City 110, Greensboro 107

Salt Lake City 112, Memphis 91

Advertisement

Texas 125, Sioux Falls 117

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Santa Cruz 130, Rio Grande Valley 128

Saturday’s Games

Canton 136, Capital City 112

Wisconsin 115, Westchester 108

Maine 119, Erie 106

College Park 125, Greensboro 104

Lakeland 121, Grand Rapids 107

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Oklahoma City 122, Iowa 107

Salt Lake City 113, Memphis 110

South Bay 123, Agua Caliente 118

Texas 131, Northern Arizona 110

Delaware 122, Windy City 99

Austin at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Canton, 3 p.m.

Raptors at Long Island, 3 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Stockton, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Delaware at Capital City, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Long Island at Erie, 7 p.m.

Texas at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|4 Splunk GovSummit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Exercise Arctic Eagle at Eielson Air Force Base

Today in History

1863: Congress passes Civil War conscription act