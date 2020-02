By The Associated Press

NORFOLK ST. (10-12)

. Totals 0-0 0-0 0.

NC A&T (11-12)

. Totals 0-0 0-0 0.

Halftime_NC A&T 37-24. 3-Point Goals_Norfolk St. 0-0 (), NC A&T 0-0 (). Rebounds_Norfolk St. 0 ( ), NC A&T 0 ( ). Assists_Norfolk St. 0 ( ), NC A&T 0 ( ). Total Fouls_Norfolk St. 0, NC A&T 0.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.