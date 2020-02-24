NC A&T 83, Md.-Eastern Shore 62

MD.-EASTERN SHORE (5-23)

Cheeseman 5-11 6-8 16, Gyamfi 4-8 0-1 8, Anderson 0-3 0-0 0, Frost 2-10 0-0 6, Phillip 3-7 2-2 8, Bartley 2-6 2-2 7, Voyles 4-8 1-2 10, Prevost 0-4 3-8 3, Guy 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 22-64 14-23 62.

NC A&T (15-14)

Haygood 4-10 1-3 10, R.Jackson 8-13 3-4 20, A.Jackson 2-7 8-10 12, Langley 4-5 2-6 10, Parker 6-8 2-2 15, Lyons 2-6 3-5 8, Maddox 2-7 0-0 4, Morrice 1-1 0-0 3, Filmore 0-0 0-0 0, Joyner 0-0 0-0 0, Scruggs 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 29-58 20-32 83.

Halftime_NC A&T 43-27. 3-Point Goals_Md.-Eastern Shore 4-18 (Frost 2-7, Bartley 1-4, Voyles 1-5, Anderson 0-1, Phillip 0-1), NC A&T 5-16 (Morrice 1-1, Haygood 1-2, R.Jackson 1-3, Lyons 1-3, Parker 1-3, A.Jackson 0-2, Maddox 0-2). Rebounds_Md.-Eastern Shore 31 (Gyamfi 9), NC A&T 42 (R.Jackson 14). Assists_Md.-Eastern Shore 10 (Cheeseman, Anderson, Frost 2), NC A&T 17 (Langley 13). Total Fouls_Md.-Eastern Shore 20, NC A&T 15. A_2,835 (5,700).

