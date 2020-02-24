Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

NC A&T 83, Md.-Eastern Shore 62

February 24, 2020 10:24 pm
 
< a min read
      

MD.-EASTERN SHORE (5-23)

Cheeseman 5-11 6-8 16, Gyamfi 4-8 0-1 8, Anderson 0-3 0-0 0, Frost 2-10 0-0 6, Phillip 3-7 2-2 8, Bartley 2-6 2-2 7, Voyles 4-8 1-2 10, Prevost 0-4 3-8 3, Guy 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 22-64 14-23 62.

NC A&T (15-14)

Haygood 4-10 1-3 10, R.Jackson 8-13 3-4 20, A.Jackson 2-7 8-10 12, Langley 4-5 2-6 10, Parker 6-8 2-2 15, Lyons 2-6 3-5 8, Maddox 2-7 0-0 4, Morrice 1-1 0-0 3, Filmore 0-0 0-0 0, Joyner 0-0 0-0 0, Scruggs 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 29-58 20-32 83.

Halftime_NC A&T 43-27. 3-Point Goals_Md.-Eastern Shore 4-18 (Frost 2-7, Bartley 1-4, Voyles 1-5, Anderson 0-1, Phillip 0-1), NC A&T 5-16 (Morrice 1-1, Haygood 1-2, R.Jackson 1-3, Lyons 1-3, Parker 1-3, A.Jackson 0-2, Maddox 0-2). Rebounds_Md.-Eastern Shore 31 (Gyamfi 9), NC A&T 42 (R.Jackson 14). Assists_Md.-Eastern Shore 10 (Cheeseman, Anderson, Frost 2), NC A&T 17 (Langley 13). Total Fouls_Md.-Eastern Shore 20, NC A&T 15. A_2,835 (5,700).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound