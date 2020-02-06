NC A&T looks to extend streak vs BCU

NC A&T (12-12, 8-1) vs. Bethune-Cookman (10-12, 4-4)

Moore Gym, Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC A&T looks for its sixth straight conference win against Bethune-Cookman. NC A&T’s last MEAC loss came against the Coppin State Eagles 79-75 on Jan. 18. Bethune-Cookman lost 73-67 at Florida A&M on Saturday.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: NC A&T has been fueled by senior leadership while Bethune-Cookman has leaned on freshmen this year. For the Aggies, seniors Ronald Jackson, Kameron Langley, Andre Jackson and Devin Haygood have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team’s scoring, including 66 percent of all points over its last five. In the other locker room, freshmen .

RAMPING IT UP: The Wildcats have scored 80.4 points per game against MEAC opponents so far, an improvement from the 66.5 per game they managed against non-conference competition.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Langley has accounted for 57 percent of all NC A&T field goals over the last five games. Langley has 28 field goals and 53 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Bethune-Cookman is 0-6 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 10-6 when it scores at least 66.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Aggies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Wildcats. Bethune-Cookman has an assist on 22 of 80 field goals (27.5 percent) across its previous three outings while NC A&T has assists on 51 of 84 field goals (60.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: NC A&T has attempted the 10th-most free throws in all of Division I. The Aggies have averaged 24.3 free throws per game, including 30.2 per game over their five-game winning streak.

